Report: Ex-Cal Player, Coach Tosh Lupoi to Be Oregon Defensive Coordinator

He played for Jeff Tedford and began his coaching career with the Golden Bears

Tosh Lupoi, who played his college football at Cal and later was an assistant coach for the Golden Bears, is expected to be named Oregon's offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Landing, according to multiple reports.

He presumably would share the defensive coordinator role with Matt Powledge, who was named Oregon's co-defensive coordinator on Dec. 17.

Lupoi, 40, is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive line coach. Before that he spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama, and was the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator in 2018.

A product of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., Lupoi was a defensive lineman for Cal from 2000-05. He arrived at Cal when Tom Holmoe was the Bears head coach and played his final seasons under Jeff Tedford. He was the team's leading tackler among defensive linemen in 2003, and in 2005 he played eight games and recorded 15 tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss. In 2005, he also was named to the Pac-10 All-Academic team.

He began his coaching career the next season as a graduate assistant at Cal in 2006 and 2007. Lupoi was named to the Cal coaching staff in 2008, and he was the Bears' defensive line coach for four seasons. He hepoed develop two Cal players who became first-round draft choices -- Cameron Jordan and Tyson Alualu.

Lupoi quickly gained a reputation as an outstanding recruiter, but he left Cal under controversial circumstances. He left to become an assistant coach at Washington near the signing period and was accused of redirecting Cal recruits to the Huskies.

He left Washington to join the Alabama coaching staff

Lupoi spent the 2020 season as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach and run game coordinator, and he was also an assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns.

.

Cover photo of Tosh Lupoi by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport