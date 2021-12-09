After a Long and Winding Road, Cal WR Trevon Clark Enters the NFL Draft

He was the Bears' best deep threat this season, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.

Wide receiver Trevon Clark, Cal’s best deep threat this season, has announced he will enter the 2022 NFL draft.

“I have the utmost confidence that I am ready for what the future holds,” he said while announcing his decision on social media. “Go Bears for life.”

Clark, a 6-foot-4, 195-pounder from Victorville, came to Cal in 2019 after attending El Camino junior college, for which he rose at 4 a.m. and drove himself two hours each way to school.

“It (taught) me that nothing in life is easy,” Clark said in an interview with Cal Sports Report early this season. “You’ve got to really, really want it.”

In the video at the top of this story, Cal coach Justin Wilcox talked earlier this season about the complicated path Clark took to success with the Bears.

Trevon Clark Twitter

Clark played all 12 games for the Bears this season, catching 33 passes for a team-best 658 yards, good for a team-leading 19.94 yards per reception. He scored four touchdowns.

He had a breakout performance at TCU when he caught passes of 68 and 54 yards, the latter for a touchdown, to become the first Cal player in five years with two catches of at least 50 yards in the same game.

Clark also starred in the Bears’ 41-11 win over Stanford in the Big Game, catching three passes for 135 yards, including an 84-yard TD to open the scoring that was the team’s longest play of the season.

Clark has a 2 1/2-year-old T.J. and is engaged to Angel Aikens, the child’s mother.

He said the news that he was going to become a father strengthened his motivation to be successful on the football field.

“I found out I was having T.J.,” he said of his son, now 27 months old. “I was like, `Boom.’ It lit a fire under my butt.”

“He lives with different responsibilities than a lot of the other guys," Wilcox said. "He’s got a family to take care of.”

In three seasons at Cal, Clark had 58 receptions for 931 yards and six touchdowns. He played in just two of the Bears’ four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Clark thanked everyone who has helped get him to this point.

“I appreciate coach Wilcox and coach (Burl) Toler for pushing me every day to not only become a better football player but a man also,” he wrote in his tweet.

To his teammates, he said, “Through all the adversity we endured, we built bonds that will last for a lifetime.”

Clark also thanked his family and, specifically, his fiancé “for holding everything together while I go out and chase my dreams every day.”

Cover photo of Trevon Clark by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo