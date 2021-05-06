Sports Illustrated home
Former Cal WR Trevor Davis Released by Washington of NFL

Trevor Davis had a productive 2019 NFL season, but did not play in regular-season games last season
Former Cal wide receiver Trevor Davis will be looking for a new team after he was released by Washington Football Team this week.

Davis probably saw the writing on the wall after Washington drafted wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dax Milne.

Davis, 27, did not play in any regular-season games in 2020 after being signed to the Washington practice squad in October. However, his production in 2019 suggests he could still help an NFL team, especially as a punt and kick returner.

In 2019, Davis played for three teams and appeared in 14 NFL games. He played nine of those games for the Raiders and made four starts for them.

Davis had seven receptions for 83 yards for the Raiders, and he also returned 13 punts for an averaged of 8.5 yards per attempts and returned 19 kicks, averaging 21.6 yards per return.

His two best games for the Raiders came early in the 2019 season in a Sept. 29 victory over Indianapolis and an Oct. 6 win over Chicago. Davis had two rushing attempts against the Colts, one for 14 yards and other for a 60-yard touchdown. Against the Bears, Davis had four receptions for 42 yards.

Davis played his three previous seasons for the Green Bay Packers where he was used primarily on punt and kick returns.

Davis started his college career at Hawaii before playing his 2014 and 2015 seasons at Cal. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2014, and was drafted in the fifth round in 2016.

He ranked second nationally and led the Pac-12 with a single-season school-record 32.6 yards per kick return average in 2014.

Cover photo of Trevor Davis by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

