You think you know everything there is to know about the two Cal players expected to be taken in this week’s NFL Draft?

Let’s find out:

ESPN.com has a story on 50 facts you didn't know about this year’s draft class, and both safety Ashtyn Davis and linebacker Evan Weaver of Cal are included.

— On Davis, who is expected to be picked late in the second or more likely in the third round on Friday, ESPN writes:

Sean Davis, the father of California safety Ashtyn Davis was the frontman for the rap-metal band Code III, which played shows with the likes of Rage Against the Machine and Public Enemy.

Did you know this one? I did not — although I must also admit that I am not familiar with Code III.

— On Weaver, the consensus All-American who is projected as a late-round pick, ESPN has this nugget:

California linebacker Evan Weaver, the nation's leading tackler last season, doesn't forget his critics. He writes reminders of their criticisms on a huge rock and crosses them off once he has proved them wrong.

This one I knew. How about you?

*** In the video below, Weaver talks about what it meant for him to earn consensus All-America honors, while taking a veiled shot at the one publication -- Sports Illustrated -- that relegated him to the second team:

Here are a few of my other favorites:

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a competitive weightlifter in high school. When he got to Norman in February 2019, the 220-pounder completed a 585-pound squat that sent his Sooners teammates, and social media, into a frenzy. And he reportedly squatted 500 pounds in high school.

Ross Blacklock a 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle from TCU, moves well for his size. How well? He has been able to dunk a basketball since he was 13. His father, Jimmy Blacklock, played and coached for the Harlem Globetrotters. It's in the genes.

Versatile Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, a projected first-round pick, performed CPR on a woman who was bleeding and unconscious in the middle of the street, saving her life. He told no one, and it became public only because someone from Oklahoma's school newspaper happened to be driving by and recognized Murray.

UCLA kicker JJ Molson is part of Canadian royalty. He is an eighth-generation descendant of John Molson, who founded the famous Montreal brewery in 1786. The Molsons -- Geoff Molson is the first cousin of JJ's father -- also own the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.

Wide receiver Antonio Tandy-Golden recorded 1,396 receiving yards at Liberty in 2019, but he can do so much more, including solve a Rubik's Cube in a minute and do a full flip while catching a football. But perhaps most impressive, he bowled a perfect game two months after trying the sport for the first time.

Safety Jordan Fuller, a two-time captain at Ohio State, has an accomplished mother. Cindy Mizelle was a backup singer for the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross, among others. Pretty decent résumé, huh?

Eno Benjamin of Arizona State, a two-time All-Pac 12 running back, has his own clothing line.The gear -- it's even available for toddlers! -- says "All About the Benjamin" and "Tucson's Most Hated." The latter is a dig at would-be tacklers from intrastate rival Arizona.

And speaking of Arizona . . . running back J.J. Taylor measured 5-5¼ inches at the combine, where officials stretched a tape measure from the ground up -- an unorthodox practice. He is tied with Trindon Holliday as the combine's shortest player since 2006.

Here’s the full story from ESPN.