Skip to main content

A Scenario That Would Drive Cal Fans Crazy: Troy Taylor as Stanford's Next Coach

There will be lots of intriguing candidates to replace David Shaw, who resigned.

David Shaw shared his big news late Saturday night after Stanford’s season-ending loss to BYU: He has resigned after 12 seasons as the Cardinal coach.

The speculation over his successor began immediately, of course, and there is a long list of names being circulated, including the likes of Chris Petersen, Dave Aranda and Bill O’Brien.

And many Cal fans' worst nightmare: Troy Taylor.

Sac State coach Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor

There are vocal segments of Old Blues who pine for Taylor to become the Bears’ head coach. And if that opening existed, I would be in the front of the line pushing for his hire.

Taylor, star quarterback for the Bears in the late 1980s, has proved himself to be a rising star in coaching as well.

He has led Sacramento State, an FCS program in his hometown, to an 11-0 record this season and No. 2 national ranking headed into the FCS playoffs.

Taylor’s three-year record with the Hornets is 29-7. The 54-year-old directs a productive and entertaining offense, he has experience in the Pac-12 as a former Cal assistant and Utah offensive coordinator and he is popular among the fan base.

But Justin Wilcox isn’t going anywhere, so there is no head coaching job available for Taylor in Berkeley. Wilcox’s contract with Cal, extended last offseason, ties him to the program through 2027 and would be too costly to pay off, even if the administration wanted to . . . which it does not.

If the timing doesn’t work for a Taylor-Cal reunion, might Stanford be interested? 

As was pointed out by The Athletic, Stanford had good success the last time it hired a coach from the FCS level. Jim Harbaugh, who came from the University of San Diego, was 20-6 his final two seasons on The Farm before taking the 49ers job.

The Cardinal will have lots of options. Stanford isn’t an easy place because of academics, obviously, but also related issues including the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. Money is not an issue for Stanford.

Shaw was Stanford’s head coach for 12 seasons after working under Harbaugh for four years. He won 96 games at his alma mater — a program record — and three Pac-12 titles.

But Stanford was 3-9 the past two seasons and 14-28 since the start of 2019. The Cardinal was winless in the month of November this season and last.

Taylor will get an FBS head-coaching job as soon as he is offered one he likes. My guess is that will be sooner than later. He is happy at Sac State but it would be foolish to think he’ll stay there forever simply because he grew up in the state’s capital city.

Whether Stanford views him as an answer is unknown. It would be surprising if they don't at least give him a look. The Cardinal could drive Cal fans nuts by hiring Taylor, but there are lots of potential candidates.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a sprinkling of them:

Chris Petersen, 58-year-old Northern California native and former Boise State and Washington coach who was 147-38 before retiring in 2019 because of burnout

Bill O’Brien, 53, Alabama offensive coordinator and former head coach for Penn State and the Houston Texans

Dave Aranda, 46-year-old Baylor head coach and native Californian with experience as a defensive specialist at Wisconsin and LSU

Bronco Mendenhall, 56, former Virginia and BYU coach and graduate of Oregon State

Derek Mason, 53, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and a former Stanford assistant

Mike Bloomgren, 45-year-old Rice head coach and former Stanford assistant

Greg Roman, 50, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator and former assistant with Stanford and the 49ers

Jay Hill, 47-year-old who is 68-38 in nine seasons as head coach at Weber State

Tom Herman, a 47-year-old California native and former Texas head coach

Mike Elko, who is 8-4 in his first season at age 45 as head coach at Duke

Dave Clawson, 55, Wake Forest head coach, who has no West Coast connections

Troy Walters, 45, former Stanford player who has served as UCF’s offensive coordinator and is the Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach

Ryan Walters, 36-year-old defensive coordinator at Illinois who grew up in Los Angeles and played at Colorado

Pep Hamilton, 48, Houston Texans offensive coordinator and a former top assistant at Stanford under Harbaugh

Cover photo of Troy Taylor courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Cal center Lars Thiemann tries to get off a shot against Clemson
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Men Fall to 0-7; Women Win Their Fourth in a Row

By Jeff Faraudo
Cal center Lars Thiemann
Basketball

Cal Basketball Cannot Find A Victory Across the Country in Florida

By Jeff Faraudo
USATSI_19502195_168386780_lowres
Football

Cal Loss to No. 18 UCLA Shows Again Close Is Not Good Enough

By Jake Curtis
Joe Starkey, second from right, calls his final Cal game
Football

Joe Starkey, Voice of Cal Football, Signs Off For the Last Time: `Tough to Say Goodbye'

By Jeff Faraudo
Jack Plummer Kyle Terada
Football

Cal-UCLA Football Summary: Bears Lose to No. 18 Bruins

By Jake Curtis
Cal celebrate Darren Yamashita
Football

Cal Still Has a Teeny-Weeny Chance to Play in a Bowl Game

By Jake Curtis
Cal freshman Grant Newell
Basketball

On Its Way to Florida, Cal Remains Among 11 Winless Teams Nationwide

By Jeff Faraudo
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Football

Pac-12 Football Picks: UW Cheering for Cal, Utah Needs Bears to Lose

By Jeff Faraudo