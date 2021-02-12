Pac-12 News: Oregon Starting QB Tyler Shough Enters Transfer Portal

He started every game for the Ducks in 2020 and led the Pac-12 in passer rating

An interesting bit of news arrived Friday that affects Cal's 2021 season indirectly.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, who started all seven games for the Pac-12 champion Ducks and led the league by a wide margin in passer rating last season, announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Two things are noteworthy in Shough's message:

1. He graduated in three years with two degrees.

2. He will be a grad transfer with three years of college eligibility remaining, a situation that could only occur in this pandemic-influenced era in which the 2020 season did not count against a player's eligibility.

Although Shough started every game in 2020, the events during the Ducks' 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl suggested Shough's starting job was not assured in 2021. Grad transfer Anthony Brown was Oregon's quarterback for much of that game, even starting the second half.

Brown highlights from the Fiesta Bowl:

Brown announced Jan. 24 that he will return to Oregon for 2021, and the guess is that Brown would have had the edge in a competition to be the starter in 2021.

Brown did not play at all last season until the Pac-12 championship game, but he was instrumental in helping the Ducks win that game against USC.

Oregon Pac-12 title game highlights:

Brown was a bigger factor in the bowl game.

Shough played the entire game against Cal in the final regular-season game for the Bears. Shough was 14-for-26 for 231 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in that game, and he also rushed for 53 yards. But he was sacked twice and could not lead the Ducks on a single scoring drive in the second half, as the Ducks were shut out after halftime in the Bears' 21-17 victory.

Shough discusses loss to Cal:

Shough's passer rating of 160.4 ranked 15th in the country and was nearly 14 points better than any other Pac-12 starting quarterback.

There is no indication which school Shough plans to transfer to.

Cover photo of Tyler Shough by Patrick Breen, The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

