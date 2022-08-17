UCOP Reports on Impact of UCLA's Departure to Big Ten

UC Office of the Presidents (UCOP) on Wednesday provided its "interim" report regarding the impact of UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024.

There is no news in this report as to actions the UC Regents can or might take regarding UCLA's move. The report is "intended to provide information and context in support of the Board’s discussion of UCLA’s plan to move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten athletics conference in 2024."

We'll let the report speak for itself for the most part, as it deals with the impact on UCLA athletes, the changing nature of college athletics, etc.

But we picked out a few excerpts, starting with this comparison of USC and UCLA value to the Pac-12:

Beyond USC's departure, Pac-12 schools may experience an additional impact from UCLA's planned departure. Based on media estimates of UCLA's value to the Pac-12 and the yet-to-be-determined media rights deal, the impact of UCLA's departure is expected to be perhaps a third of USC's impact.

In discussing the financial status of UCLA and Cal, the report included this:

Although UCLA has traditionally been a nearly balanced budget program, infrastructure investments and other one-time disruptions have combined to create a significant structural deficit in recent years. In 2021-22, the deficit was $28M. Cal Athletics’ has also faced a sizable structural deficit in recent years. Prior to the 2019 implementation of a new budget agreement, Cal Athletics received approximately $24M in annual support from the central campus. In 2019, the Chancellor and Athletic Director developed a long-term financial agreement that would result in a decrease in institutional support that would level off at $13.35M by 2025. Cal Athletics’ current long-range budget will come into balance if all projected revenue is realized, while strictly controlling expenses. The ongoing and significant impact of inflation, the impact of USC’s departure and UCLA’s potential departure, changing market conditions, and increased costs to remain competitive in recruiting, developing, and retaining student-athletes, create a very challenging budgetary environment for the program.

I find this phrase interesting: " . . . USC's departure and UCLA's potential departure . . ."

And this:

UCLA and Berkeley are the two UC campuses that compete in the Pac-12 as their primary conference. As is true with all programs, they both routinely participate in out-of-conference competition as well. UCLA’s planned departure from the Pac-12 would nevertheless herald a new era for both schools. Familiar opponents, games, and traditions, some going back decades, would change as conference alignments change. The converse is also true, of course; as old relationships evolve, new ones form.

Included in the report are proposals on how the regents will delegate authority regarding athletics operations.

As always, San Jose Mercury News reporter Jon Wilner is the best source on Pac-12 matters, and he provided two intriguing tweets Wednesday with regard to Cal interests:

