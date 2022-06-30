Reports: USC, UCLA Planning to Move to Big Ten

Here is a shocking report via twitter:

Jon Wilner is a respected San Jose Mercury reporter who follows the Pac-12 closely, so this report has credibility.

And USA Today reported the same thing Thursday in a story titled "Pac-12 powerhouses UCLA, USC in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024" and included this telling excerpt:

Losing the two schools to the Big Ten would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.

Granted, this has not been finalized and new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will have a lot to say before anything is signed.

But if USC, the Pac-12's most recognized football school, and UCLA, the Pac-12's most prestigious basketball program, leave it would be major problem for the Pac-12 in general and Cal in particular.

Cal relies on its rivalries with the two Los Angeles schools from much of its exposure and revenue. When the Pac-10 became the Pac-12 with the idea of creating two six-team divisions based on regional proximity, Cal would not agree to the putting Cal in a different division from UCLA and USC until it was stipulated that Cal would still play USC and UCLA every year in football. (Teams from one division typically play only four teams from other division each season.)

As it stands, either USC or UCLA comes to Berkeley each season. Aside from the Big Game against Stanford, the Bears' home game against either USC or UCLA typically draws the most interest from fans and has the highest attendance.

Would the Golden Bears want to stay in a conference that does not include USC and UCLA? Would Cal look to join another conference? Would Cal consult with its rival, Stanford, to see what they want to do as a pair in terms of conference affiliation?

And what would that mean for the Pac-12? A conference that is already suffering image problems in football would slide further in terms of its prestige.

Which schools would the Pac-12 pursue to maintain its 12-team structure? Or would it go back to being the Pac-10?

What would the Pac-12 offer to USC and UCLA to get them to stay?

Can the Pac-12 maintain its status as a Power Five football conference without USC and UCLA?

No doubt there are other ramifications that have not yet been considered.

