Cal Football: Video Highlights of 2021 Commit TE Jermaine Terry

Cal fans no doubt have noticed that the Bears are putting a lot of emphasis on the tight end position.

Cal has five tight ends on its current roster, and three of them--Jake Tonges, Gavin Reinwald and Collin Moore--made signficant contributions in 2019. (Moore entered the transfer portal in April, although he could decide to stay at Cal.)

Three of the players Cal signed in its incoming 2020 class are tight ends, and one of its first commitments for the class of 2021 was tight end from the Bay Area: Jermaine Terry of Kennedy High School in Richmond, Calif.

Cal had no tight ends under previous head coach Sonny Dykes, but has been building up its stock of tight ends ever since. New offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave has hinted that he will use two-tight end and three-tight end formations at times to try to create a power run game when needed. He also knows how to use the tight end in his passing game.

Terry demonstrates in the highlight video above that he has the ingredients to be a difference-maker in the Pac-12.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Terry shows he can high-point a ball to make catches over the middle, but perhaps more impressive is his ability to mow down defensive linemen as a blocker. Since Justin Wilcox became Cal's head coach, the tight end's No. 1 task has been as a blocker, and that is expected to continue to be the case with Musgrave calling the offensive shots.

Terry reportedly had scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Ohio State, among others, but chose to stay close to home. His highlights show why.

Granted, highlight videos show only a player's impressive plays, not the ones in which he misses a block or drops a pass. But, from what we can see here, Terry looks like a can't-miss player.