Cal Football: Highly Rated TE Jermaine Terry Commits to Cal for 2021

It's always a good idea for football programs to attract the local talent, and Cal received a commitment for its 2021 football recruiting class from a Bay Area product.

Jermaine Terry, a four-star tight end from Richmond, California, committed to Cal via social media this week. He is the third player to commit to Cal for next year's class.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Terry attends Kennedy High School. He is rated the nation's 146th-best prospect overall and the fifth-best tight end prospect, according to 247 Sports. He ranked as the 154th-best prospect and the eighth-best tight end by rivals.com.

Terry chose Cal after reportedly getting offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Washington and many others.

"Distance wasn't a factor for me at all," Terry told 247 Sports. "But truly, it was the best fit for me, with academics and athletics, and the addition of Coach (Bill) Musgrave and I wanted to let the world know that it was the place for me.

"Over the last couple of visits, I've been thinking about it a lot.. I just wanted to let it be known that that's where I wanted to go."

He said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was excited with his decision.

"Coach Wilcox was fired up," said Terry, according to 247 Sports. "The last time I talked to him, he asked if I was ready and he's always expressed how much of a priority I was. He said he can't wait for me to come see them after the dead period is over."

Terry will be playing less than 10 miles from home.

"It truly means a lot really, just seeing how Makai Polk (from El Cerrito) is putting on for the city and I could be the same way," said Terry. "We have Bay guys, Cali guys, and we can continue to turn the program around. Why wouldn't you want to make something great in your own backyard?"

