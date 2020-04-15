CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Vice President Mike Pence Holds Productive Call with College Sports Leaders

Jeff Faraudo

In an interview with Cal Sports Report last week, Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said there still were too many possibilities to accurately speculate about whether we will have a college football season in the fall.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence talked for an hour on the phone with leaders from college athletics, including members of the College Football Playoff management committee, in opening discussions aimed at hopefully rescuing the 2020 season.

Pence expressed optimism, a source told Sports Illustrated, and the call was described as positive and productive in nature. Perhaps most important, a second call is expected to be held within the next month.

Here's the entire SI story on Pence's phone conversation with college football leaders.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, said he can envision sports returning at some point this summer -- but only if games are played in empty stadiums with no fans.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci told Snapchat's Peter Hamby as part of a weeklong interview series. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

Here is SI's full story on Dr. Fauci's remarks on the topic. 

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN he cannot envision large gatherings, such as sporting events or concerts, in his city until 2021. 

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year," Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

In our conversation with Knowlton, the Cal AD said nothing is off the table at this point.

 “The best model is we’re playing, everybody is healthy and we’ve got 60,000 fans in our stadium. The other far boundary is the season is canceled," he said. “What we’re looking at is everything in between, from changing the schedule to games without fans. I've got literally 20 different courses of action."

***  In the video below, SI's Pat Forde talks about how colleges hoping to fund additional spring sports eligibility are relying on profits generated by football: 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected CB Camryn Bynum

The coronavirus has had a finaicial effect on his family

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Previewing the Bears' 2020 Opponents - Game 9: Washington Huskies

Golden Bears will try to beat Washington for a third straight season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal still seeking another point guard

Geography and COVID-19 recruiting restrictions may have hurt Cal in pursuit of point guard

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Folsom Athlete Kaleb Higgins Commits to Cal for 2021

Versatile cornerback/wide receiver becomes sixth Cal commitment for next year's class

Jake Curtis

Cal Swimming: Cal's Abbey Weitzeil wins Prestigious Honda Sports Award

The award goes to the top female athlete in 12 sports

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: What QB Chase Garbers Is Doing During COVID-19 Sports Shutdown

Garbers jokes that he's getting pretty good at swimming

Jake Curtis

How good can Chase Garbers become this season?

The final three games of 2019 showed the potential Chase Garbers and the Cal possess

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Athletics: Our Fantasy Quarantine Houses and Questions We'd Ask Golden Bears Icons

Which quarantine house would you choose?

Jeff Faraudo

by

TheGaryTyrrell

Cal Football: Previewing Bears' 2020 Opponents: Game 8: Oregon State

Can Cal avenge disappointment loss it suffered against Beavers in 2019?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Odds of Golden Bears Winning Pac-12 in 2020 Are Not Encouraging

Opening odds of all teams in all FBS conferences noted in this report

Jake Curtis