Cal Football: Evan Weaver Named to Two First-Team All-American Squads -- So Far

Those of us who have watched Cal linebacker Evan Weaver play all season predicted he would be named All-American, and the first of those honors are rolling in.

Although the Associated Press All-American team is generally considered the most important of those All-American team, Weaver been named a first-team All-American by two reputable sites – CBS Sports and The Athletic.

Weaver is one of just two Pac-12 players on the first-team of the CBS Sports selection. The other is Oregon offensive guard Penei Sewell.

LSU’s Joe Burrow was the first-team selection at quarterback by both sites, and he’s expected to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Weaver hopes to become the first Cal player to be named to the Associated Press first-team since 2006, when cornerback Daymeion Hughes and all-purpose player DeSean Jackson earned first-team AP honors.,

Weaver leads the nation in tackles (173) and has already broken the Pac-12 single-season record for tackles. Three times this season Weaver had more than 20 tackles, giving him three of the top six individual tackle totals in the nation this season. He had 22 tackles against Mississippi, 22 more against Utah and 21 against Oregon State. Weaver had a mere 18 tackles in the upset of Washington.

By the way, he also forced three fumbles, had 10 tackles for losses and added five quarterback hurries.

Weaver was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, and he is a finalist for the Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The fact that Weaver won these awards despite playing for a team that is just 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the conference speaks to amount of national respect Weaver has garnered.

This may not translate into a high NFL Draft choice, however. Most sites peg him as a third- or fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

One of the reasons Weaver was respected was that he performed even when he was at less than 100 prcent physically. He discusses having flu symptons before and during the win over Stanford:

Here are some highlights of Weaver in action: