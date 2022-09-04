What Does Cal's Win Over UC Davis Mean?

So what do we make of Cal's 34-13 victory over UC Davis on Saturday?

The knee-jerk reaction is that Cal freshman Jaydn Ott is the next Barry Sanders after he rushed for 104 yards, averaged 6.1 yards per carry, and caught two passes for 26 yards, including one 18-yard touchdown reception when he displayed his impressive speed.

"It's a surreal feeling, man," Ott said of his debut performance.

"I think the sky's the limit for him," Cal safety Daniel Scott said.

It certainly appears Ott is something special, but let's not put him in the Hall of Fame yet after one game against an FCS team.

The last time a Cal freshman rushed for more than 100 yards in his first college game was 2008, when Shane Vereen ran for 101 yards against Michigan State. (By the way Vereen was the TV analyst for Cal's game on Saturday.)

Quarterback Jack Plummer acquitted himself well after a slow start in his first game for Cal after transferring from Purdue.

He started the game 0-for-3, including an interception that was not his fault, but then proceeded to go 12-for-13 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and no picks for the rest of the first half. He finished 23-for-35 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but there were several passes he'd like to have back.

"I left a little on the bone as far as my personal performance," said Plummer, who criticized his accuracy on several passes, especially some short throws.

Cal demonstrated the wide receiver depth it claimed to have as seven wide receivers and two tight ends caught passes for the Bears. Jeremiah Hunter had six catches for 78 yards and redshirt freshman J.Michael Sturdivant caught four passes for 55 yards. It certainly produced the suspicion that Cal has some game-breakers on the outside, but we'll see.

And the Bears started the game as if they might not get anything done.

"Probably couldn't have started much worse," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.

Their first two possessions netted minus-15 yards, and the third resulted in an interception in Cal territory.

Bottom line, we can't really draw any conclusions about Cal's offense after this game. Cal was favored by 21.5 points, and it won by 21, so it did almost exactly what was expected.

In fact, the four key plays in the game were provided by the Bears' defense and special teams.

The first game-changer was supplied by safety Daniel Scott. UC Davis already led 7-0 when it faced a fourth-and-1 play at the Cal 10-yard line. Scott blew through the line and threw Trent Tompkins for a 1-yard loss. If UC Davis scores there and goes up 14-0 . . . well, who knows.

"It changes the complexion of the game," Wilcox said of Scott's play.

The second key play was provided by Cal punter Jamieson Sheahan, whose rolling 65-yard punt pinned UC Davis on its own 6-yard line. After UC Davis went three-and-out, Cal got the ball in good field position at its 47-yard line, starting a drive that produced Cal's first touchdown.

The third pivotal play was provided by safety Craig Woodson, who intercepted a Miles Hastings pass on the second play of the third quarter and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that gave Cal some breathing room at 24-7.

The play was especially meaningful for Woodson, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a serious knee injury in preseason camp last year.

"It meant everything for me," Woodson said of his pick-six.

"It was great seeing him come back from all that he's been through," said true freshman cornerback Jeremiah Earby, who provided the final key play.

Earby made an athletic interception just inside the sideline at the Cal 2-yard line to thwart the Aggies' deep drive and keep the Cal lead at 24-13. That virtually cemented the Cal win.

Next week's game against UNLV and the game the following week against Notre Dame will provide a clearer picture of what Cal has to offer in 2022.

Cover photo of Craig Woodson by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

