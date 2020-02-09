CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: New Coaching Staff Chemistry Has Justin Wilcox Excited for Future

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox begins the video above by acknowledging, "Change is part of our world," then explains he was ready for the likelihood that at some point he would lose assistants and have to find new ones.

This is business as usual when a program begins to have success, as the Bears did last fall, posting an 8-5 record with a bowl victory. Others come calling to poach assistant coaches because they have been involved with success.

In the wake of the 2019 season, Wilcox and the Bears lost four assistants: Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin (became head coach at Cal Poly), offensive line coach Steve Greatwood (to retirement), running back coach Nicholas Edwards (became offensive coordinator at Cal Poly) and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander (to the Miami Dolphins).

Wilcox was ready. Like most coaches, he keeps an active list of coaches he would approach if openings on his staff occurred.

His first hire was Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator, whom Wilcox discusses in detail in the video above. Musgrave, of course, played quarterback at Oregon, but has since earned his living primarily as an NFL offensive coordinator. He did have one two-year stint in the college game at Virginia.

Wilcox said creating chemistry among the new staff members has been a seamless  process, aided by the fact that many of them already were familiar with one another.

In the video below, Wilcox talks about the Bears' other three new assistant coaches: Angus McClure (offensive line), Aristotle Thompson (running backs) and Marcel Yates (defensive backs).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Limited to 45 Points in Loss to Utah

Cal slips to 0-10 away from Haas Pavilion

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Minnesota OT Bastian Swinney Is Bears' Second Commitment for 2021

Swinney made his announcement on social media on Saturday

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Free Throw Woes Doom Bears in Narrow Loss at No. 24 Colorado

Cal misses 9 of its first 13 free throws and falls 71-65 in Boulder

Jeff Faraudo

by

BallisLife

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Recalls His Rough 1990 Game Against Cal

Then an Oregon QB, Musgrave says Cal player 'planted me like he thought it was Arbor Day'

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears to Face Florida in Home-and-Home Series

Cal continues to beef up its nonconference schedule with big-name foes

Jake Curtis

by

Stuart W

Cal Basketball: Utah Game Preview

Matt Bradley and his Cal teammates will try to get their first road win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basktball: Bears Lose to USC, and Things Get Tougher Sunday

Cal's winning streak halted at one game; Bears host No. 10 UCLA next

Jake Curtis

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Suggests Spring Signing Day is `Becoming Obsolete'

Golden Bears corralled their entire 2020 class in December

Jeff Faraudo

by

Ct33

Cal Football: New Running Backs Coach Assesses Bears' Backs

Aristotle Thompson would like to see Christopher Brown Jr. punish cornerbacks

Jake Curtis