Cal Coach Justin Wilcox on Fans' Frustration After 1-4 Start: `I Don't Blame Them'

Bears are looking for improvement during bye week after an unexpected 1-4 start.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox knows the frustration fans are feeling after the team’s unexpected start to the season. He feels it, too.

“When you’re not winning, fans are upset and frustrated. I don’t blame them,” Wilcox said. “They want to win, too.

“I expect that (response) and that’s part of the role that I’m in. So I can appreciate the fact that they’re upset and frustrated. Our role is to win games so fans and people can be proud of the product on the field.”

On the heels of a 21-6 loss to Washington State — the Bears’ poorest performance of the season — Wilcox said he and his coaches and the players take “ownership” of the results.

Asked if he every responds directly to fans who have reached out to him, Wilcox said, “The best response is winning games. That’s the ultimate we can do for our fans, winning games.”

Cal is still seeking its first win this season over an FBS opponent, having beaten only Sacramento State, which plays at the FCS level.

“It’s not the start that any of us wanted nor expected,” he said. “The game Saturday was nothing we expected based on our week of practice. Ultimately, it’s performance on game day.”

Wilcox noted that in past season the Bears won “our share” of close games. “We have yet to do that this year,” he acknowledged. “We understand, all of us, that it’s a results-oriented game that we’re in. It’s winning and losing.”

In fact, Cal is 1-5 the past two seasons — and 0-3 this fall — in games settled by eight points or fewer. In 2018 and ’19, the Bears were 8-5 in those scenarios.

The approach in practice this week, when the Bears have a bye before their game at Oregon on Friday, Oct. 15, is getting healthy and making individual improvement. That adds up to team performance, Wilcox said.

“It is frustrating . . . it’s extremely frustrating,” he said. “And the players are frustrated. I can’t sit here and tell you they’re not. However, in moments like this you’ve got to find out what you’re about as an individual, what you’re about as a team.

“They came out and practiced (Monday), like they always have. So we’ve just got to help them improve and then we’ve got to take responsibility on game day . . . and perform better.”

