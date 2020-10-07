SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Says Cam Bynum's Return is About More Than Game Day

Camryn Bynum provides a mature presence in the secondaryPhoto by Casey Sapio - USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Faraudo

Every coach on Wednesday’s Pac-12 media day webinar was excited that football is back and the conference season will begin on Nov. 7.

But Cal coach Justin Wilcox had one additional reason to smile two days after senior cornerback Camryn Bynum announced he will return to the team after originally opting out in favor of NFL draft prep.

Wilcox stressed that it’s not merely what Bynum — a returning second-team All-Pac-12 pick — provides on the field that has him giddy. It’s the total package.

“Cam’s a fantastic player, a really, really good football player. He’s been extremely productive for long time for us,” Wilcox said. “But he’s a better person. And what he brings off the field, how he conducts himself, how he prepares, how he lives his life . . . he is just a fantastic guy and a great example for our team and our younger players.”

That example is not shared strictly through words, but through Bynum’s day-to-day behavior at the football facility and beyond, Wilcox explained.

“Cam’s not a real rah-rah, loud guy but he is so consistent and so motivated and you see it every day in his actions,” he said. “That is golden in terms of leadership qualities and what that means to our team and the players that are new to the program, watching a guy who has had a lot of success but continues to work at his craft, continues to push himself and be a leader.

“Again, just the type of person he is and what he does off the field, how he treats people, he’s just a special guy.”

*** Bynum talks about working with Cal's young defensive backs: 

Bynum’s teammates recognize those qualities and they eagerly awaited his decision after the Pac-12 announced on Sept. 24 that it was reinstating the fall season.

“A lot of them hit me up about it, but it wasn’t to the point where they were persuading me," Bynum said, "They were just asking, `What are you thinking? How you feeling?’ None of them tried to talk me into it because they’re all understanding of it being my decision and my situation.

“They were just letting me know they’re supportive. Once I announced I was back, everybody was texting me. `I knew it, Cam. I knew you couldn’t just sit at home and watch us play.’ It was nice seeing all my teammates excited and I’m excited to be back with them.”

Wilcox did not apply any pressure, either, but tried to serve as a resource for Bynum to collect information, allowing him to make the best decision about his future.

“He’s had a couple off-seasons where he probably could have made the transition to the NFL. We’ve supported him in that process,” Wilcox said. “I totally understood. When this whole thing happened and they postponed the season, he put a lot of thought into it.”

But once the Pac-12 did its about-face, Wilcox said Bynum needed no convincing.

“There wasn’t a flinch. There was no recruiting. As soon as he found out that might be possible, he said if we’re going to play in the fall, I want to play,” Wilcox said. “It was really quick and easy. He was excited to come back.

“I couldn’t be more excited for him and our team, having a guy like that back with us.”

*** Bynum recalls his teammates' reaction to his decision to return: 

Bynum, who was one of Cal’s team captains last season, said he plans to embrace every day this fall in a way that escaped him last year, especially after the Bears’ season-ending victory over Illinois in the RedBox Bowl.

“I didn’t expect that to be my last college experience, knowing that I was going to come back. So when I declared (for the NFL), I was like, `Wow, I didn’t even savor the moment at the Redbox Bowl as much as I should have.’

“Now I can really treat these games like my last college football games ever. I’m soaking everything in. Every single practice is a countdown for me to leave. And I’m emotional so I’ll be sad counting those days down.

“I’m looking forward to every single day up here.”

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Anticipates Starting Practice Friday, But Needs Final Medical Clearance

Bears coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday he expects to receive the go-ahead from the City of Berkeley and Alameda County later Wednesday ot Thursday

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Media Poll: Cal Picked to Finish Second in North Division

Cal picks up three first-place votes. Oregon, USC the favorites to win the divisions of the Pac-12 based on votes from 38 members of the media

Jake Curtis

Cal Releases its Updated 2020 Fall Football Roster

Bears Landed a Freshman RB Who Rushed for 6,000 Yards in High School

Jeff Faraudo

Aaron Rodgers Gives MVP Performance; Jaylinn Hawkins Makes a Start

Former Cal stars went against each other in Monday Night Football, and the experienced guy won

Jake Curtis

Cal, Which Opens Nov. 7 vs. UW, Hasn't Won on That Date Since 1953

Halfback-Turned-Quarterback Paul Larson Was the Star of the '53 Bears

Jeff Faraudo

He's Back, and Cornerback Camryn Bynum Says Cal Can Win All of its Games

Bears Open the 2020 Schedule on Nov. 7 at Home vs. Washington

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Hasn't Played Yet, But Bears Are Projected For an Assortment of Bowls

CBS Sports Not Convinced Golden Bears Will Wind Up in a Bowl Game

Jeff Faraudo

by

discdude9999

Washington Visits Cal in the Opening Game of the Revised Pac-12 Schedule

Nickel Back Elijah Molden Leads a Potent Huskies Defense

Jeff Faraudo

by

peter2020

After Announcing His Exit to the NFL Last Month, Cam Bynum Opts Back In to Cal

The Pac-12's Decision to Reinstate a Fall Season No Doubt Was a Key Factor

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football Opponent Previews: Cal Visits Arizona State in Game 2

Golden Bears' only scheduled game against a South Division opponent will be played in Tempe, Arizona. Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels led ASU to victory last year in Berkeley

Jake Curtis