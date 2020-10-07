Every coach on Wednesday’s Pac-12 media day webinar was excited that football is back and the conference season will begin on Nov. 7.

But Cal coach Justin Wilcox had one additional reason to smile two days after senior cornerback Camryn Bynum announced he will return to the team after originally opting out in favor of NFL draft prep.

Wilcox stressed that it’s not merely what Bynum — a returning second-team All-Pac-12 pick — provides on the field that has him giddy. It’s the total package.

“Cam’s a fantastic player, a really, really good football player. He’s been extremely productive for long time for us,” Wilcox said. “But he’s a better person. And what he brings off the field, how he conducts himself, how he prepares, how he lives his life . . . he is just a fantastic guy and a great example for our team and our younger players.”

That example is not shared strictly through words, but through Bynum’s day-to-day behavior at the football facility and beyond, Wilcox explained.

“Cam’s not a real rah-rah, loud guy but he is so consistent and so motivated and you see it every day in his actions,” he said. “That is golden in terms of leadership qualities and what that means to our team and the players that are new to the program, watching a guy who has had a lot of success but continues to work at his craft, continues to push himself and be a leader.

“Again, just the type of person he is and what he does off the field, how he treats people, he’s just a special guy.”

*** Bynum talks about working with Cal's young defensive backs:

Bynum’s teammates recognize those qualities and they eagerly awaited his decision after the Pac-12 announced on Sept. 24 that it was reinstating the fall season.

“A lot of them hit me up about it, but it wasn’t to the point where they were persuading me," Bynum said, "They were just asking, `What are you thinking? How you feeling?’ None of them tried to talk me into it because they’re all understanding of it being my decision and my situation.

“They were just letting me know they’re supportive. Once I announced I was back, everybody was texting me. `I knew it, Cam. I knew you couldn’t just sit at home and watch us play.’ It was nice seeing all my teammates excited and I’m excited to be back with them.”

Wilcox did not apply any pressure, either, but tried to serve as a resource for Bynum to collect information, allowing him to make the best decision about his future.

“He’s had a couple off-seasons where he probably could have made the transition to the NFL. We’ve supported him in that process,” Wilcox said. “I totally understood. When this whole thing happened and they postponed the season, he put a lot of thought into it.”

But once the Pac-12 did its about-face, Wilcox said Bynum needed no convincing.

“There wasn’t a flinch. There was no recruiting. As soon as he found out that might be possible, he said if we’re going to play in the fall, I want to play,” Wilcox said. “It was really quick and easy. He was excited to come back.

“I couldn’t be more excited for him and our team, having a guy like that back with us.”

*** Bynum recalls his teammates' reaction to his decision to return:

Bynum, who was one of Cal’s team captains last season, said he plans to embrace every day this fall in a way that escaped him last year, especially after the Bears’ season-ending victory over Illinois in the RedBox Bowl.

“I didn’t expect that to be my last college experience, knowing that I was going to come back. So when I declared (for the NFL), I was like, `Wow, I didn’t even savor the moment at the Redbox Bowl as much as I should have.’

“Now I can really treat these games like my last college football games ever. I’m soaking everything in. Every single practice is a countdown for me to leave. And I’m emotional so I’ll be sad counting those days down.

“I’m looking forward to every single day up here.”

