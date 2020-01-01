CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Cites `The Fit' as Key Quality Next Offensive Coordinator Must Bring

Jeff Faraudo

The celebrating wasn't going to last long after Cal's 35-20 win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl on Monday at Levi's Stadium.

Not for coach Justin Wilcox, anyway.

Wilcox has serious work to do to reassemble a full coaching staff after the departure of three offensive assistants. 

-- Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin began full-time work as head coach at Cal Poly on Tuesday.

-- Running backs coach Nicholas Edwards is following Baldwin to San Luis Obispo.

-- And veteran offensive line coach Steve Greatwood, 61, announced his retirement after 40 years coaching at the college and NFL level.

Wilcox already has begun sifting through candidates for the OC position, but the process now will accelerate.

Asked after the Redbox Bowl what he's looking for in an offensive coordinator, Wilcox said, "The fit. First as a person, someone who's going to fit in at Cal and coach our guys he right way. 

"Because there's a lot of people who can draw up Xs and Os. . . . It's the right type of coach for our guys and the right system that's got to fit us."

Wilcox said he's identified a lot of good candidates and hopes to make a hire "in the short term."

Whoever lands the job will inherit an experienced offensive roster. The Bears are scheduled to return every player who started against Illinois, and they also get back two offensive linemen -- Will Craig and Gentle Williams -- who were injured and lost for the season almost before the schedule began.

Quarterback Chase Garbers will be the offensive headliner after directing the Bears to victories in their final three games this season. The Bears scored a season-high point total against Illinois and averaged 29 points over those final three games.

Garbers completed 66 percent of his passes for 787 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception in the wins over Stanford, UCLA and Illinois.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Garbers Leads Bears Past Illinois in Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Cal gets a season high in points in a 35-20 victory in Santa Clara

Cal Football: Bears' Offense Could Be Special in 2020 After 2 Frustrating Years

Jake Curtis

Cal has had the worst offense in Pac-12 the past two seasons, but expectations high for next year

Cal will miss All-America linebacker Evan Weaver

Jeff Faraudo

Cal will miss All-America linebacker Evan Weaver

Cal coach Justin Wilcox putting no limits on 2020 Golden Bears

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox putting no limits on 2020 Golden Bears

Cal Football: Preview Box for Monday's Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Bears look for first bowl win since 2015; Illinois in a bowl for first time since 2014

Cal Football: Bears Topple Illinois 35-20 to Secure Redbox Bowl Victory

Jeff Faraudo

Cal finishes season with three-game win streak and 8-5 final record

Can anyone stop Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers?

Jeff Faraudo

From the Redbox Bowl to the National Championship, we have picks for all of them

Cal Football: Look for Elijah Hicks to Move to Safety During Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Injury to Ashtyn Davis, absence of Trey Turner III forces some moves in secondary

Cal Basketball: Bears Fall to Harvard Crimson in Non-Conference Finale at Haas

Jeff Faraudo

Cal falls to 6-7 after home loss to Harvard

Cal Football: Illinois Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions about the Illini

Jake Curtis

Bob Asmussen of Champaign newpaper provides insight into Cal's Redbox Bowl opponent