The COVID-19 pandemic has affected high school football players in a number of ways, especially in terms of recruiting. And Cal commit Will Reed even found testing to be an issue.

In May, the University of California system approved a plan that would phase out the use of SAT and ACT scores over a five-year period. Such tests were optional for students applying for the 2021 fall term, but Reed decided to take the ACT anyway because he had invested so much time in preparing and he wanted to see how he would do.

Plus, he said, "My brother and sister wouldn't have allowed me to miss the pain of taking the test."

But taking the test proved to be a major challenge. Reed lives in Washington but there were no spots available in test sites in Washington. So he opted to take the test at an available spot in Montana.

As Reed notes in the video above, that required a six-hour drive to an overnight stop in Idaho, followed by an hour drive to the testing site in Montana.

The SAT and ACT will not be required of any students in the University of California system in the coming years, with a new test that has yet to be developed taking their place. Here are the key elements of the plan to phase out ACT and SAT scores as admission standards, as outlined in InsideHigherEd:

For freshmen entering in 2021 and 2021, Napolitano proposes the UC system become test optional. (The system has already done this for 2021, citing COVID-19.) Students who opt to submit SAT or ACT scores will not have to submit the SAT writing test.

For freshmen entering in 2023 and 2024, UC would be test blind, meaning that SAT and ACT scores would not be used in admissions decisions for California residents. Out-of-state applicants can use the new test or the SAT/ACT. Historically, few colleges have gone test blind, but UC would only in part do so. That's because UC applicants could continue to submit SAT and ACT scores during this period for use in awarding scholarships and for the state guaranteed admissions provision that grants admission to those in the top eighth of California high schools.

For freshmen entering in 2025, a new admissions test would be created and used instead of the SAT and ACT. All California students would take the test to apply, and it would be made available to private schools and out-of-state schools to use. Nonresidents and international students could submit either SAT/ACT scores or scores on the new test.

If no new test is available by 2025, the state will go fully test blind and eliminate the role of standardized testing in admissions.

