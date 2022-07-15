Informed Pac-12 Reporter Gives His Opinion on Where Cal Will Wind Up

It’s been proven over the past few months that no journalist knows more about what’s going on with the Pac-12 than San Jose Mercury-News sports writer Jon Wilner.

So when he gives his opinion of issues related to the conference, it’s worth paying attention.

In his Friday mailbag story, he answered a number of questions about the Pac-12 and potential realignment or mergers. Two of the questions were particularly significant to Cal fans. One dealt with the UC Regents’ possible actions regarding UCLA’s decision to leave the conference while leaving Cal behind, and the other asked for Wilner’s opinion of where Cal would wind up in the conference realignment:

Here are those two questions and answers:

Can you explain what the UC Regents could/would do to block UCLA from leaving? — @theplanetbob I cannot. A spokesperson for the University of California Office of the President told the Hotline the board of regents has no authority to prevent the move. Also, we assume UCLA’s attorneys addressed the legal component before the June 30 announcement. But the comments Thursday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who blasted the Bruins for their lack of transparency, suggest the regents might attempt to fight the move. No other entity in any state — hello, Texas — has been able to stop realignment. BUT: In California politics, presumptions are for suckers.

If you were wondering, Newsom was born in San Francisco, attended Redwood High School in Marin County, and attended Santa Clara University. He's a Bay Area guy.

.

When the dust settles, where will Cal be? — @CpaAspiring Best guess: With Stanford, either in the reconfigured Pac-12 or the western branch of a larger conference. Cal’s greatest asset in the realignment game is the Bay Area media market. The Big 12 wouldn’t poach Arizona, ASU, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon without tacit support from one of the major networks (Fox or ESPN). And in our view, neither entity would want to ignore 2.6 million TV homes in the Bay Area.

Regarding what he means by the “western branch of a larger conference,” Wilner had earlier mentioned the following as one of the possible outcomes for the Pac-12:

At least eight schools merge with the Big 12 to form a western division of a super-conference. (In this scenario, Oregon State and Washington State could be left behind.) Likelihood: 30 percent

So Wilner suggests Cal will pair with Stanford and either become part of a 20-team or 22-team Big 12 or remain in the expanded Pac-12. Well, that seems to be an improvement over earlier suggestions that Cal might no longer have a big-time football program.

Within his mailbag story is one significant quote:

Per a source: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they go the whole season” before the future of the conference is resolved. “There is no rush.”

As we found out in the USC-UCLA departure, agreements could suddenly emerge without any prior notice.

.

Cover photo by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport