Cal’s new quarterback, TCU transfer Sam Jackson V, has “electric ability as a runner” and “a solid arm,” according to Steve Johnson, who covers the Horned Frogs for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jackson was TCU coach Sonny Dykes’ third-string quarterback, so Johnson’s impressions are based on limited observations. But he said there were TCU fans who were sad to see him leave.

And for Cal, which wanted a dual-threat quarterback under new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Jackson could fit the bill.

“He’s extremely shifty in space, especially when he kind of gets on the perimeter,” Johnson says in the video at the top of this story. “If there’s a type of quarterback who can maybe flourish when the offensive line isn’t up to par, he’s that kind of guy.”

Cal announced Jackson’s signing on Wednesday, and the Naperville, Illinois native will be on hand for spring ball, where he will compete with returning quarterbacks Zach Johnson and Fernando Mendoza, neither of whim has attempted a pass in college.

In two seasons, Jackson has thrown a total of six passes, completing them all, in mop-up duty for the Horned Frogs, who were 12-0 in the 2022 regular season and lost to Georgia in the CFP championship game on Monday night.

Cal lists Jackson at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. That may be generous, Johnson said. “He’s not the biggest player in the world. He’s probably 5-9-ish, 5-10, if that,” Johnson suggested. “There are limitations with his size. He’s not going to be running people over. He’s going to be trying to make guys miss.”

And he will do that, Johnson believes. “I think he has electric ability as a runner,” he said. “Obviously, he can’t get hit when he’s in practice, but you’re able to see just a tad bit whenever he got into games.

“What he can do with his legs I think can be really special. His ability to improvise and create throwing lanes when he gets out of the pocket could be something that really helps him out.”

Chandler Morris, also a redshirt freshman this season, won the TCU starting job in fall camp over Max Duggan. When Morris got early in Week 1, Duggan returned to the starting lineup and went on to finish as the Heisman Trophy runner-up while sparking a magical TCU season.

Morris was going to be the starter next year, Johnson, regardless of anything that might have happened in spring practice.

“I think he can be productive. I’m not sure what his ceiling is, but there were more than a few TCU fans that hoped he would have stayed,” Johnson said. “He’s a talented player. Now it’s just a matter of what he can do when he gets more time on the field.”

Derek Lytle, who covered TCU for the SI.com network website Killer Frogs, believes Dykes may have encouraged Jackson to look elsewhere because he wasn’t going to be fulfilled as a backup.

“Everyone looks at him a a running quarterback, but the kid has a lot of arm talent. He effortlessly throws the ball down the field 60 yards,” Lytle said. “He hardly got into games, but when he did he was pretty poised.”

Johnson said his few interactions with Jackson suggest he’s a good guy.

“It seemed like he just really loved the game and was excited to be out there,” Johnson said. “He’s a bit of a jokester. I think he can dance. I think he’ll be a good kid and I think he’ll be a good pickup for Cal.”

Johnson shares his thoughts in the video above about Dykes, the former Cal coach, who has won numerous national coach of the year awards after directing TCU to a season few envisioned.

It sounds like Dykes operated just the way he did at Cal, where practices were open to reporters and fans.

“He was very chill, very laid back,” Johnson said. “He kind of changed how the program operated from Gary Patterson, who was rigid, a little uptight in a sense. Obviously, a very successful Hall of Fame-level coach. Sonny is kind of the exact opposite.

“All the practices are open. We could talk to any type of player we wanted. He told me he wanted the players to be the face of the program. I don’t know if he did anything special other than come in and really be himself, and it really resonated with the roster.”

Cover photo of Sam Jackson V courtesy of TCU Athletics

