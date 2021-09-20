Cal Football: Oct. 2 Homecoming Game vs. Washington State Set For 2:30 Kickoff

The Bears play at Washington this weekend to open Pac-12 Conference play.

Cal’s Oct. 2 home game against Washington State has been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

The Bears have won their past three home hames against the Cougars, including by a 33-20 margin two years ago in the teams’ most recent meeting. Cal and WSU did not play in 2020.

Cal upset No. 8 Washington State 37-3 at Memorial Stadium in 2017 and has won seven of the past eight meetings vs. the Cougars at Berkeley.

WSU is 1-2 after a 45-14 home loss to USC on Saturday. The Cougars’ lone victory was a 44-24 win over Portland State.

The Washington State game serves as Cal’s homecoming game.

The Bears (1-2) open Pac-12 play this Saturday at Washington (1-2). Kickoff is 6:30 p.m., also on the Pac-12 Network. Cal and UW are coming off their first wins of the season, with the Bears topping Sacramento State 42-30 and the Huskies routing Arkansas State 52-3.

Cover photo of WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura by James Snook, USA Today

