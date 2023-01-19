Skip to main content

Cal QB Zach Johnson Enters the Transfer Portal

He is the third Cal quarterback to enter the portal since the end of 2022
Zach Johnson became the third Cal quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season.

Johnson announced his decision to enter the portal via social media on Wednesday evening.

He did not throw a pass in a game in his three seasons at Cal, and has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Jack Plummer, Cal's starting quarterback this past season, has transferred to Louisville, and his backup, Kai Millner, announced that he is transferring to Northern Arizona.

So Cal has had its starting quarterback, the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 3 quarterback leave.

The Bears brought in Sam Jackson V, a transfer from TCU, and he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Bears in 2023 under new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Johnson came out of spring pracitice in 2021 as the No. 2 quarterback behind Chase Garbers.  But Cal added transfer Ryan Glover to the roster during that summer and he became the No. 2 quarterback.  When Garbers was unable to play against Arizona in 2021, Glover was chosen as the starters, and even though Glover struggled and Cal scored just nine points, the Bears stayed with Glover and did not try Johnson.

Johnson is from Valencia, Calif., and attended Hart High School, which also produced Cal quarterbacks Joe Kapp and Kyle Boller.

Johnson was rated a three-star recruit and chose Cal over an offer from William & Mary.

