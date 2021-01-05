Cal Football: Zeandae Johnson Confirms He Will Move on From Berkeley

Sixth-year Defensive End Said in October That He Wouldn't Be Returning in 2021

It what amounts to no surprise at all, sixth-year defensive end Zeandae Johnson on Monday confirmed he will leave Cal to enter the NFL draft.

“It has been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level,” he wrote on Twitter, “but before I leave Berkeley there are so many people I want to thank.”

A 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Fresno, Johnson arrived at Cal at in the fall of 2014 and spent six seasons with the Bears, often overcoming injury. He earned degrees in American studies and legal studies.

In an interview in mid-October (shown above), before the start of the delayed, shortened 2020 season, Johnson said he would not pursue the opportunity to play a seventh season at Cal. Seniors were afforded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Johnson said he expected to complete all his college goals this year.

Johnson played 41 games for the Bears, including all 30 the past three seasons, and made a total of 18 starts. He totaled 59 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He forced one fumble and had nine quarterback hurries.

He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after his redshirt junior season in 2019, when he also was Defensive MVP of Cal's win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

Johnson is the third senior from Cal’s 2020 team to announce he will enter the NFL draft, joining cornerback Camryn Bynum and offensive tackle Jake Curhan.

Yet to make public statements on their intentions are linebackers Kuony Deng and Cameron Goode.

Johnson went to great lengths on social media to thank people who supported him at Berkeley, starting with Cal’s coaching staff, who provided “steady guidance.” He singled out head coach Justin Wilcox, strength coach Torre Becton and defensive line coach Andrew Browning for “teaching me what it means to be a leader.”

He thanked Cal’s academic support staff and its athletic trainers.

“To my teammates, you are my brothers,” Johnson wrote. “This chapter may be ending, but I expect you all to be part of the next one as well. I’m going to need you all, From the summer bridge squad to the 2020 crew, all of you are family and I’m thankful for all the laughs we shared. I’m looking forward to the ones we’ll share in the future.”

Finally, he directed his attention to Cal’s fan base.

“While it’s nearly impossible to thank everyone, I couldn’t forget the fans. Thank you,” he said. “You showed me love and support since my commitment in 2014. You’ve been fuel on third down and a force even in away stadiums. I can’t wait to join in and cheer on my brothers with you.”

