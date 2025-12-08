Major Championships Rescheduled in 2028 Around Summer Olympics
A crowded golf calendar due to the staging of the Olympic golf tournaments in 2028 has led to the R&A moving its three major championships to a later time for a one-year period.
The St. Andrews, Scotland-based organization announced Monday that the British Open would be played from Aug. 3-6 in 2028, with the ISPS Senior Open next from Aug. 10-13 and the AIG Women’s Open from Aug. 17-20.
The Olympic tournaments will be staged from July 19-29 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles with a men’s individual tournament followed by a two-day mixed-team event followed by the women’s individual event.
“We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions,” said Mark Darbon, CEO of the R&A. “We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028. We can also confirm that the Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”
Darbon said that none of the tournament venues for 2028 have been determined.
The Open will be staged July 16-19, 2026, at Royal Birkdale, followed by the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2027.