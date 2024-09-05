Andrew Vaughn Homers and White Sox Snap 12-Game Losing Streak
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox found a port in the storm Wednesday.
Vaughn homered and the White Sox snapped a 12-game losing streak, beating the Baltimore Orioles, 8-1, for just their fifth victory since the All-Star break.
Vaughn, the 26-year-old former Cal star, was in the midst of his own skid, a 1-for-26 slump over the previous seven games. But he hit his 16th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning, and collected his team-leading 60th RBI.
Chicago added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, aided by Vaughn, who singled and scored to help fuel the rally.
The White Sox were coming off a 9-0 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday, their 16th shutout defeat of a gruesome season.
At 32-109, the Sox already have eclipsed the 1970 franchise record 106 defeats in a season. They secured that place in White Sox history with a 2-0 loss to loss Sunday to the New York Mets, which completed the first 0-10 homestand in club history.
Chicago is 5-38 since the All-Star break.
The White Sox have endured losing streaks of 12, 14 and 21 games — the first team since 1900 with three losing skids of at least 12 games. They must win 11 of their final 21 games to avoid matching the 1962 expansion New York Mets’ modern baseball record of 120 losses.
After an off day Thursday, the White Sox play Friday at Boston with a chance to win two games in a row for the first time since posting three straight victories, June 27-28-29.
“This is a night where it came together,” White Sox manager Grady Sizemore said. “It’s been hard to come by, so we’ll enjoy it and be ready for Friday."
Before Wednesday, Chicago had won just seven of 55 games since that brief stretch of success at the end of June.