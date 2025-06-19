Pope Leo XIV Couldn't Help But Join In With 'White Sox' Chant Outside Vatican
Pope Leo XIV, recently chosen to take over for the late Pope Francis, is a Chicago White Sox fan. As is perhaps fitting for the first American pope in history. Fans found him attending a game during the 2005 World Series broadcast shortly after his selection was announced and just last week he donned a White Sox cap during a public general audience.
Thursday brought further hard proof of how deep the Pope's fandom runs. In a viral video posted on TikTok, a group of Americans went to see the Pope in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City and started chanting "White Sox" as he rode by. Pope Leo joined in once he realized what they were saying.
Truly, what a world. Not only is the Pope a sports fan he's a big enough fan to wear a team hat in a public setting and join in chants like he's in the South Side of Chicago.
A wonderful and unexpected storyline coming out of Vatican City.