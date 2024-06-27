Cal Alum Camryn Rogers Clinches Second Trip to the Olympics
The inevitable has been confirmed with Cal alum Camryn Rogers clinching her second trip to the Olympics.
The 25-year-old Canadian, the reigning world champion who placed fifth at the Tokyo Games, will be one of the favorites this summer at Paris.
Rogers won her fourth Canadian national title at the Bell Track and Field Trials at Montreal’s Complexe Sportlife Claude-Robillard on Wednesday night, throwing 246 feet, 2 inches (75.05 meters) to top the field by nearly 27 feet.
The collegiate recordholder in the hammer and a former three-time NCAA champion, Rogers ranks second on the 2024 world list with a season-best mark of 252-2 (77.76), which she achieved at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., last month and equaled while winning a meet in Madrid, Spain, last week.
Rogers has a lifetime best of 257-11 (78.62), which places her fifth on the all-time world list.
The field of throwers in Paris — qualifying is set for Aug. 4 with the event final on Aug. 6 — will be somewhat different than what was anticipated.
Two top American throwers, including world leader and 2022 world champion Brooke Andersen, washed out at the U.S. trials last week and won’t compete at Paris.
Andersen fouled on all three of her attempts and Janet Kassanavoid, who was twice at medalist at the World Championships and is No. 3 on the al-time global list, finished just sixth place. The top three finishers at the U.S. trials qualified for Paris, led by surprise winner Annette Echikunwoke, who threw 245-0 (74.69) on her first attempt to attain the Olympic standard and win the competition.
DeAnna Price, who ranks No. 2 on the all-time world list, earned her third Olympic bid by finishing second with a throw of 244-6. Erin Reese secured the final U.S. berth with a third-place mark of 233-7. Price is the only athlete ahead of Rogers on the all-time list that will compete in Paris.
Meanwhile, Rowan Hamilton, who won the NCAA title in the men’s hammer for Cal this season, inched closer to qualifying for the Paris Games.
Hamilton finished second behind reigning world champion Ethan Katzberg at the Canadian national championships on Wednesday with a throw of 248-9 (75.83). Hamilton has not yet attained the Olympic standard of 256-7 (78.20) but likely will be chosen to the Canadian team anyway.
Hamilton currently sits at 15th in the world rankings quota with 32 throwers earning spots at the Olympics. Athletics Canada will submit its nominations to the Canadian Olympic Committee in early July, at which point it would be a surprise if Hamilton is not included on the Canadian team roster.