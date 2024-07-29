Cal at the Olympics: Rowers, Field Hockey Player Shine
Former Cal rower Christian Tabash helped the United States advance to the final of the men’s eight rowing event, and ex-Golden Bears athlete Megan Rodgers Valzonis was part of the American field hockey team that tied favored Spain.
These were among the highlights involving Cal-affiliated athletes in Monday’s action at the 2024 Olympic Games in France.
Rowing
Christian Tabash, USA: Christian Tabash helped the Unites States advance to the Final A in men’s eight by winning their heat on Monday at the 2024 Olympics. The Americans were timed in 5:29.94 in their four-boat heat and that was nearly two seconds faster than second-place Netherlands. Only the first-place finisher in each of the two heats advances to the Final A, while the others are relegated to the repechage.
The 25-year-old Tabash graduated from Harvard but came to Cal as a graduate student and was a member of the Golden Bears’ varsity eight that won the 2023 IRA national championship. He is seat 3 of the U.S. eight at the Olympics.
Rowan McKellar, Great Britain: McKellar and the British women’s eight crew won their heat, and will advance to Final A as only the first-place boat advances to the final. McKellar occupies Seat 2 on the British boat, which was timed in 6:16.20, more than two seconds ahead of second-place Australia. McKellar was born in Scotland and graduated from Cal in 2017. In the 2020 Olympics, she placed fourth in the women’s four.
Olav Molenaar, Netherlands: Molenaar and the Netherlands’ men’s eight finished second in its heat behind the Americans and was timed in 5:31.82. The Dutch must go through the repechage to try to advance. Molenaar rowed for Cal from 2019 to 2022 and is a first-time Olympian. Netherlands has won a gold medal in rowing in each of the past two Olympics.
Frederik Breuer, Germany: The Germans finished third in its four-boat heat of the men’s eight, nearly 10 seconds behind second-place Netherlands. Breuer, who operates seat 6 in the German board, and his squad will head to repechage. Breuer was a member lf the Cal varsity eight crew that won national championships in 2022 and 2023.
Angus Dawson, Australia: The Aussies finished second in their heat of the men’s eight, more than five seconds behind Great Britain. The British boat advances to the Final A, but the Australian boat will have to go through the repechage. Dawson occupied seat 7 in the Australian boat this time and was a member of the Australian eight crew that finished sixth in the 2020 Olympics. He completed recently completed his senior year at Cal and was a member of the Bears’ 2022 and 2023 varsity eights that won national championships.
Gennaro di Mauro, Italy: Italy finished third in its three-boat men’s eight heat, more than 10 seconds behind second-place Australia. The 6-foor-10 di Mauro is a current Cal student who was a members of the Bears’ varsity eight crew that won national championships in 2022 and 2023. Di Mauro also rowed in the 2020 Olympics, placing sixth in single sculls.
Caileigh Filmer and Sydney Payne, Canada: Payne won a gold medal as a member of Canada’s women’s eight in the 2020 Olympics, but she, Filmer and other members of this year’s Canada women’s eight crew has some work to do to duplicate that. Canada’s eight finished third in its heat on Monday in a time of 6:21.31. On the heat winner advances to the final, so the Canadians will head to the repechage. The 27-year-old Filmer, who was at Cal from 2015 to 2017, is participating in the Olympics for the third time. She was a member of Canada’s eight in 2016, then won a bronze medal in women’s pairs in the 2020 Olympics. Payne rowed for Cal from 2016 to 2019, and his seeking her second Olympic gold medal.
Field Hockey
Megan Rodgers Valzonis, USA: Valzonis was a critical part of the United States’ 1-1 tie with Spain in group play. This is considered a good result for the Americans, who are ranked 13th in the world while Spain is No. 7.
Although Valzonis was not listed on the Americans’ official starting lineup, she played the entire game. She led the U.S. in shots attempted with three, and although she did not score any goals, she was the most aggressive U.S. player.
Valzonis’ first shot came in the 14th minute of the first quarter on a penalty corner, but that shot was saved by the Spanish goaltender. Valzonis, who played for Cal from 2017 to 2019, also attempted shots in the second and third quarters, but both shots missed.
The Americans’ goal was scored by Sophia Gladieux late in the first period, and Spain tied it in the second quarter on a goal by Begona Garcia. Spain controlled much of the game, getting off 19 shots to just seven for the Americans.
The tie left the Americans with one draw and one loss in its two games, and the top four finishers in each of the two six-team groups advance to the quarterfinals.
Water Polo
Kitty Lynn Joustra, Netherlands: Joustra scored two pivotal goals in the Netherlands' 15-11 victory over China in women's group play. Her first goal tied the score 8-8 in the third period, and her second goal virtually cliched the matching, giving Netherlands a 14-9 lead. with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter.
The Netherlands is 2-0 in its five-team pool and since the top four teams in each group qualify for the quarterfinals, the Dutch have virtually assured themselves a spot in the next round.
This is the second Olympics for Joustra, who played for Cal from 2018 to 2021.
Kindred Paul and Emma Wright, Canada: Paul and Wright scored two goals apiece for Canada, but it was not enough as Hungary defeated Canada 12-7 in group play. This was Canada's first match in group play, so it is still alive as four of the five teams in its group will advance to the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old Paul and the 27-year-old Wright are both Cal graduates competing in their second Olympics.
Badminton
Jennie Gai and Vinson Chiu, USA: Cal graduates Gai and Chiu played their final mixed doubles match in group play, losing to the Singapore duo of Terry Yong Kai Hee and Jessica Wan Han Tan by the scores of 21-17, 21-12. Gai and Chiu went 0-3 in group play and won’t be advancing. The top two pairs in each of the four-team groups go on to the quarterfinals. Gai graduated from Cal in December 22, and Chiu graduated in May 22. Chiu is also entered in men’s doubles at the Olympics.
Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan, USA: Cal alums Chiu and Yuan fell to 0-3 in pool play by losing to Yugo Kobayashi and Takuro Hoki of Japan 21-11, 21-12. Chiu and Yuan have one more match in group play but only the top two teams from their five-team group will advance, so they will not qualify fr the quarterfinals.
