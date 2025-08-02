SI

Katie Ledecky Holds Off Multiple Challengers in Epic, Record-Setting 800 Free Victory

Ledecky put on a show at the World Aquatics swimming world championships on Saturday.

Liam McKeone

Katie Ledecky won her seventh world title in the 800 freestyle on Saturday.
Katie Ledecky won her seventh world title in the 800 freestyle on Saturday.

Katie Ledecky won her seventh 800-meter freestyle world championship on Saturday. In a race billed as one of the best in recent memory, Ledecky fought off up-and-coming Canadian Summer McIntosh as well as Australian Lani Pallister to win in Singapore. It was an awesome race, and record-setting in several ways for Ledecky.

Ledecky's time of 8:05.62 in the 800 free is a Championship Record time. Additionally, Ledecky's seven world championships in a single event makes for the most ever in world championship history.

The hype for the race was incredible in the lead-up. Ledecky has been the dominant figure in women's swimming for the last decade but the 800 free, in particular, is her event. Yet in the last few months McIntosh emerged as a genuine challenger to Ledecky's throne in the 800 meter freestyle realm. Saturday's race in Singapore was billed as an opportunity for Ledecky to reassert her dominance— or to make room for the next great young swimmer.

Then the race actually started and Pallister quickly announced herself as a potential upset candidate. She overtook McIntosh in the final stretch of the race and kept close to Ledecky all the way to the finish line. But Pallister, like so many athletes before, was unable to beat her.

It's always fun when a race fully delivers on the grand narratives surrounding it. Saturday's World Aquatics world championships definitely did that, and more.

