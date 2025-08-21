Cal Grad Collin Morikawa Plays Bogey-Free 1st Round at Tour Championship
Playing a bogey-free opening round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Cal graduate Collin Morikawa sits in a five-way tie for third place after shooting a 6-under-par 64 Thursday in the season-ending Tour Championship.
The event is the final leg of the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs, and involves the top 30 players in the standings dueling for a $40 million overall purse, including a $10 million first prize.
American Russell Henley, with an eagle on the fifth hole and birdies on the final three holes, is the first-round leader by two strokes with a 9-under 61.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler played bogey free and converted birdies on three of his final four holes to climb to second place with a 7-under 63.
Morikawa, who shot 22 under par and finished second at the 2024 Tour Championship, made six birdies Thursday, including four over the first eight holes.
Besides pursuing a big payday, Morikawa wants to solidify his chances of landing on the 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup roster for the third straight time. Six players have earned automatic bids and U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley will select the final six next Wednesday..
Most experts expect Morikawa to be chosen to the team, but he said, “I don't think you're ever comfortable until you get that call and you're on the team.”
Last year, Morikawa began his opening round at the Tour Championship with a bogey on the first hole then assembled rounds of 66, 63, 67 and 66. His four-round score was the best of anyone in the field, but Scheffler’s starting strokes combined with his score gave him the Tour crown.
The format giving golfers starting strokes based on their FedEx Cup ranking is not being used at the Tour Championship this year.
The 28-year-old Morikawa, who owns six PGA tour victories and has won two majors, now must show the level of consistency he displayed at this tournament a year ago.
But he is without a win since October 2023 and in the first two legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs — the St. Jude and BMW championships — broke par in just three of eight rounds.
Morikawa shares third place with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood, all at 64.
Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in the world, is among four players tied for eighth place at minus-4.
