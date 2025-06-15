2025 U.S. Open Round 3 Winners and Losers: Sam Burns Leads, Adam Scott Charges
OAKMONT, Pa. — Day 3 of the 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, with Sam Burns leading at 4 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 U.S. Open Day 3 Winners
Sam Burns: Friday’s overnight leader held up beautifully under the pressure of a final tee time on Saturday, shooting a 1-under 69. Next up: do it all again Sunday on a faster golf course and under the most stifling pressure of his career. This is how legends are born.
Adam Scott: After his second-straight 70 on Friday, Scott said he was playing “old man par golf” (and nothing wrong with that in this U.S. Open) but he stepped on the gas late Saturday with three birdies over his last six holes to shoot 67 and get into the final group. The Aussie is playing in his 96th consecutive major, could win No. 2 be 18 holes away?
Carlos Ortiz: On the 6th tee Friday, Ortiz was coming off bogey-triple bogey-bogey and trending toward a trunk-slammer at 6 over. But since then, the LIV Golf member has played 6-under golf and at even par for the championship is very much in the mix. If someone told you early this week that a LIV player would win, how many would you have named before Ortiz?
Tyrrell Hatton: Speaking of LIV guys, Hatton hasn’t had a top 10 in a U.S. Open since 2018 but he’s 1 over in seventh place going into Sunday. And he offered this gem about how his notorious temper maybe isn’t such a bad thing here: “I have a head off wherever I play. Everyone comes to the U.S. Open and has a head off, so it brings them to my level for a week.”
Phillip Barbaree Jr.: When the horn sounded Friday night for weather, the cut line was settled and the leaders were established—but there was much more still at stake. Barbaree’s place for the weekend was in question but he came back early Saturday morning, holed a nervy 5-footer to make the cut and now is in position for a career payday. A nice under-the-radar story.
2025 U.S. Open Day 3 Losers
Rory McIlroy: Few athletes enjoy more favorable press than Rory and the fourth estate helped with the deserved worldwide adulation after his long-awaited Masters triumph. But two months later, what gives? “It’s more a frustration with you guys,” he told reporters Saturday when asked if his recent major play is the source of his angst. Consider us baffled.
Collin Morikawa: The world No. 4 birdied two of his first three holes Saturday to get to 2 over but made four bogeys and a double the rest of the way to shoot 74, and he’s 8 over for the tournament. Disappointing week for one of the game’s preeminent ball strikers.
Brooks Koepka: The Big Game Hunter was stalking again in a first-round 68 but since then has shot 74-73 with a dozen bogeys.