Cal's ZZ Tops the Field at the ACC Golf Championship
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Ziqin Zhou achieved what no Cal golfer since Collin Morikawa has done.
A sophomore from the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Zhou won the ACC Championship on Saturday, beating two others in a playoff to become the Bears’ first conference champ since Morikawa in 2019.
Morikawa, now 29, a two-time major winner and the world’s sixth-ranked player, captured the Pac-12 title that season.
Zhou became Cal’s first ACC golf winner in the school’s second year in the conference.
Zhou shot a final-round 2-under 70 — including a clutch birdie on the 19th hole — at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club at Panama City, Fla., giving him a three-day total of 8-under 208 and forcing the three-way playoff.
He tied with Stanford’s Eden Cui and Duke’s Ethan Evans after 54 holes, then won a two-hole playoff, aided by a birdie on the first hole.
Zhou became just the fourth Cal golfer to win an individual conference championship.
“He’s worked so hard these past two years and pulled out a really gritty win today,” Cal coach Michael Wilson said. “He started two-over through two holes, but battled back for a two-under-70 to force a three man playoff.
“His birdie on the first playoff hole will go down as a legendary putt in Cal golf to push the match. He then made a solid par on the second playoff hole to win. We’re all so incredibly happy for Ziqin!"
Zhou has been the Bears’ top performance all season, with a team-leading eight-event average of 69.91. He had four previous top-10 finishes this season, including a tie for second place at the Cabo Collegiate at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in early March.
A year ago, as a freshman, his best finish was a tie for ninth place at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.
Redshirt junior Charlie Bundy finished at 5-over-par 221 and a tie for 36th place on Saturday. Freshman Trevor Cox and senior Daniel Heo each shot 6-over-par 222 to finish in a tie for 41st place.
The Bears finished 12th in the stroke play competition at 9-over. Stanford shot 20-under to win, beating runner-up Virginia by 16 strokes. Cal did not qualify for the three rounds of team match play on Sunday and Monday.
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.