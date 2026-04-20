Collin Morikawa: No Back Pain, Form Recaptured, Baby Due

Collin Morikawa will become a father for the first time sometime in the next few weeks.

It appears the 29-year-old Cal grad already has regained his status as one of the world’s elite golfers.

Morikawa finished in a tie for fourth place Sunday at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, SC, his fifth consecutive top-10 finish in an event he was physically able to finish.

As a result, his official world ranking climbed two spots to No. 6 on Monday, barely two months after it had sunk to No. 19. He is No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 4 in the U.S. Presidents Cup rankings.

With a baby due and his body clamoring for a break a month after suffering back spasms, Morikawa said he will stay home this week and isn't sure when he'll play his next tournament.

A two-time major winner who once ascended to No. 2 in the world rankings, Morikawa struggled — by his lofty standards — through much of 2024 and ’25. His victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in mid-February snapped a victory drought dating back to October 2023.

The resurrection hit a snag on March 12 at The Players Championship when Morikawa was forced to withdraw due to back spasms after taking a practice swing on the second hole of the first round.

He didn’t play another competitive round until the Masters two weeks ago and he arrived at Augusta National feeling great trepidation. How would his back respond?

After an opening-round 74, Morikawa climbed the leaderboard to finish in a tie for seventh place. He felt no pain, but remained nervous about his back.

This past week at Hilton Head, he carded four consecutive rounds in the 60s, giving him seven in a row since Friday at the Masters. Although the back pain is gone, his anxiety has not fully evaporated.

He told reporters Thursday, “I've never been this scared in my life to go out and play.”

By Sunday, he was feeling proud of getting through a stretch unlike any he’s experienced since graduating Cal and turning pro in 2019.

"I'm happy these last two weeks are done," Morikawa said. "It's been a grind. The two weeks of golf have felt like a full year of golf, just grinding through it, playing.

"But it was nice, I think I learned a lot about myself. Mentally, I was pretty strong throughout the last two weeks. There's something to take from not having the full health of being able to swing a club but kind of working with what you have.”

He will take this week off and isn’t sure what the coming weeks might bring. His wife Katherine is expecting their first child sometime this spring and Morikawa said his body needs a break, anyway.

Three of the four majors remain on the schedule, starting with the PGA Championship, May 14-17 at Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Asked when he expects to compete again, Morikawa responded, “Unknown. Going to see how the body goes. Obviously we have a baby due, and that can kind of throw some things off. Going to take it week by week now.”

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky