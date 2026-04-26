Cal Women's Water Polo Stuns Stanford, Goes For NCAA Title

Cal scored five straight goals in a span of less than 3 minutes in the third period, lifting the fourth-seeded Golden Bears to a stunning 13-11 upset of No. 1 Stanford in the semifinals of the NCAA championships at La Jolla on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (16-7) had lost their two previous matches against the Cardinal (15-2), who won the NCAA championship last season and prevailed three of the past four years.

Coach Coralie Simmons' squad will take aim at its first NCAA title Sunday against No. 3 USC (24-3). The Bears have twice been national runner-up, most recently in 2024, but never the champion. USC won both previous matchups vs. Cal this season.

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USC most recently won the NCAA crown in 2021 and has won six titles since the first women's national tournament in 2001. The Trojans topped No. 2 UCLA 11-10 in the other semifinal.

The championship match at the Canyonview Aquatic Center is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Cal led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter and the teams were knotted at 7-7 at halftime before the Bears took over.

Rosalie Hassett scored with 7:23 left in the third period to take the lead for good. Julianne Snyder made it 9-7 by scoring with 6:38 left before Julia Bonaguidi scored with 5:45 to play.

Eszter Varro’s goal just 21 seconds later pushed the margin to 11-7 and Abbi Magee capped the 5-0 blitz by scoring with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

The Bears had dropped four of their previous five matches before the start of the NCAA tournament. Cal topped Hawaii 15-10 in its quarterfinal match on Friday.

Magee, a senior attacker from Las Vegas, led the Bears with four goals and added an assist. Bonaguidi, a junior playing in her hometown of La Jolla, had three goals and two assists.

Snyder contributed a goal and two assists, Hassett had two goals and one assist while Despoina Drakotou and Maria Bogachenko each chipped in a goal. Bogachenko’s goal with 4:53 left in the fourth period pushed the Bears’ lead to 13-10.

Jenna Flynn led Stanford with four goals and two assists.

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