Did Cal Find a New Young Running Back During its Spring Game?

Moments after throwing a touchdown pass to Trevor Rogers on the last play of Cal’s spring game Saturday afternoon, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele initiated the most heartwarming play of the day.

Cal sent Xander Jones onto the field and Sagapolutele handed the 7-year-old the ball for the two-point conversion try.

The Memorial Stadium crowd embraced the moment, and so did Sagapolutele.

“Oh man, it was such a good moment, I mean especially for him,” JKS said. “Growing up, he’ll remember those things. I was happy seeing him go out there and score.

“I know he was a little nervous, of course. I think it was good for him and the family. We need him for sure in the coming season to continue to put points on the board.”

The younger brother of Cal junior linebacker BJ Jones, Xander is on the autistic spectrum. He is also a participant in the Golden Buddies program, sponsored in part by the athletic department’s Cameron Institute, whose mission includes encouraging community engagement.

April is Autism Acceptance Month so Xander was the clear choice to get the ball on the occasion.

With Cal’s players gathered around him, Xander took a few steps into the crowd before the football came loose and rolled into the end zone.

“I think we executed pretty well . . . Xander possibly fumbled before going across,” said Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, a warm smile emerging. “We’ll coach up Xander on that. We’ll get him better from it.”

RB MOHAMMED IMPRESSES: Washington transfer running back Adam Mohammed had a strong outing, rushing for 73 yards on five carries, including a 58-yard dash, and a touchdown. He also had two receptions and a 38-yard kickoff return.

Offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville said the 6-foot, 220-pound junior sets himself up for success by properly taking care of business off the field.

“The biggest thing that Adam exemplifies is how to be a professional,” Somerville said. “The way he takes care of his body, the way he attacks his sleeping habits, the way handles himself preparing for practice.

“He does an elite job making sure he’s ready to go physically and mentally from a day-to-day standpoint. And just from a standards standpoint, he’s going to push the standard for what it’s supposed to look like and how we operate.”

A native of Glendale, Ariz., Mohammed rushed for 523 yards and five touchdowns last season at UW, adding 17 receptions for 138 yards. He and UC Davis transfer Carter Vargas appear to be the lead candidates at the running back position.

JKS pop-up store | Jeff Faraudo

BEARS’ BUSINESS MAN QB: Along with food stands and kids activities, the Goldman Plaza just outside the stadium featured a pop-up store for Sagapolutele’s JKS clothing brand, including T-shirts, caps and sweatshirts, all bearing his logo. Business was good.

“It’s a blessing to me. Who would have thought growing up these things would happen?” Sagapolutele said. “But Jesus has a great plan for my life. I’m just so thankful.

“It’s a really cool feeling to see people walking around wearing something that represents me and my family.”

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