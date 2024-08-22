Collin Morikawa and Byeong Hun An Still on Track for Tour Championship
Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Byeong Hun An continue to be well-positioned to advance in the FedEx Cup playoffs after Day 1 of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.
But Thursday didn’t help the long-shot case facing Max Homa in pursuit of a top-30 spot in the points standings that earns golfers berths in the season-ending Tour Championship with its $25 million first prize.
Morikawa, 27, shot a 2-under 70 — including an eagle-3 on the par-5 and sits in a tie for 11th place. Play was halted due to dangerous weather conditions late Thursday afternoon just before Morikawa went to the 18th tee.
He dropped him two spots in the FedEx Cup standings, from fourth to sixth, but he remains in great shape for a top-30 position after Sunday’s final round.
Likewise, An, 32, wound up with an even-par 72 in the first round and shares 22nd place with 10 others. His FedEx Cup points ranking slipped from No. 15 to 17, but he, too, should remain in the top 30 after the weekend.
Homa, six times a winner on the PGA tour, has struggled this season. Over his past five starts, he missed the cut once and finished no better than 43rd in any of the other events.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old started poorly with bogeys on his first and third holes and wound up with a 2-over round of 74, which puts him in a tie for 38th place at Castle Pines.
On the FedEx Cup points standings, Homa began the day at No. 43 — still 13 spots away from advancing — and he dropped three more rungs to 46th.
Keegan Bradley played a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 to lead after Thursday. As a result, he soared 46 spots from No. 50 to No. 4, although things will remain fluid for three more days.
Hideki Matsuyama, who won last week’s first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, has stayed hot. He is in second place at 5 under through 17 holes, and is third in the points standings.
FedEx points leaders Scottie Scheffler shot an opening-round 71 and is tied for 15th place. Xander Schauffele, second in the FedEx standings, carded a 3-under 69 and is tied for seventh.