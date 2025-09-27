Collin Morikawa and Team USA Fall Farther Back at the Ryder Cup
For the second day in a row, Cal alum Collin Morikawa and his USA partner Harris English were beaten in foursome play at the 45th Ryder Cup on the Bethpage Black course at Farmingdale, NY.
The outcome contributed to the European squad building its lead to a commanding 8 1/2 to 3 1/2 entering four-ball play on Saturday afternoon.
Morikawa and Harris lost 3 and 2 to the European team of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, which prevailed by a 5 and 4 score in matchup the day before.
The USA pairing won the first hole on Saturday morning before McIlroy and Fleetwood took command by racking up wins on the second, third, fourth, seventh and eighth hole for a four-hole edge.
Morikawa and Harris made a late dent in the margin by winning the 14th and 15th holes. But when the Europeans took No. 16, they had a three-hole edge with two to go and it was over.
The Americans, trailing 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 after Friday’s action. got off to an good start Saturday when Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young posted a 4 and 2 victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg.
But after the McIlroy-Fleetwood victory and a 3 and 2 triumph by Tyrell Hatton and Jon Rahm over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaufele, the visitors had pushed the lead to 7 1/2 to 3 12.
Finally, Europe’s Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland outlasted Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler 1 up to hike the margin to 8 1/2 to 3 1/2. Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, dropped to 0-4 in foursome play at the past two Ryder Cups.
The teams duel in four-ball play Saturday afternoon before each of the 12 players on each side compete in singles play on Sunday to wrap up the event. Morikawa, 28, will again not be part of the four-ball competition, meaning his next time on the course is Sunday.
The defending champ Europeans need just six points the rest of the way to reach 14 1/2 and clinch the first road triumph by either side since Europe won at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois in 2012.
