Collin Morikawa & Byeong Hun An One Day Away From Tour Championship
Cal golf alum Byeong Hun An shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday and is tied for 18th place at the BMW Championship, the second of three legs in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The 32-year-old South Korean is eight strokes off the lead at minus-4 but he is positioned to advance to next week’s Tour Championship thanks to his No. 15 spot in the FedEx Cup point standings.
Cal graduate Collin Morikawa birdied the 17th and 18th holes — his only two birdies of the day — and wound up with a 1-over 73, leaving him tied for 24th place at minus-3.
Morikawa is No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 30 in those rankings after Sunday’s final round at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver qualifying for Atlanta and the chance to chase a $25 million first prize.
Max Homa, the third Golden Bear who made it to the second weekend of the season-ending playoff series, continued to labor and will play his final round of the 2024 PGA season on Sunday.
Homa remains 47th in the FedEx Cup points race after a third-round 73 that puts him at plus-6 and 45th place for the weekend. The winner of six career PGA events, Homa had a wild two days, carding 13 birdies, seven bogeys, a double-bogey, a triple-bogey and a quadruple-bogey over a span of 36 holes.
American Keegan Bradley shot 2-under 70 and will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at 12 under through 54 holes. Recently named U.S. team captain for the Ryder Cup, Bradley had eight birdies but also three straight bogeys.
He began the week at No. 50 in the standings — the final qualifier for the BMW tournament — and has soared to No. 4 in the points race.
Second-round leader Adam Scott, a 44-year-old Australian, is one stroke back in second place at minus-11. He posted a 74 the day after he carded a bogey-free 63.
Alex Noren and Ludvig Aberg are tied for third at minus-10.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 74 and fell into a tie for 35th place at plus-1. In spite of that, he remains No. 1 in in the FedEx Cup standings.