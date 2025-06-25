Collin Morikawa Chooses Former Cal Teammate as His New Caddie
Collin Morikawa has gone back to his golfing days at Cal to select a new caddie.
Morikawa announced on Wednesday that KK Limbhasut, who was Morikawa’s teammate on Cal’s golf team for three years, will be his caddie for this weekend’s Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.
Limbhasut, a professional golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour, will be Morikawa’s third caddie in the past three months, and Morikawa said Limbhasut is a “fill-in,” so a fourth caddie may be coming.
The 29-year-old Limbhasut was a member of Cal’s golf team from 2015 to 2019, and Morikawa played for the Golden Bears from 2016 to 2019. They were teammates in the spring of 2016, 2018 and 2019. Limbhasut redshirted in 2017.
This past April, Morikawa parted ways with caddie J.J. Jakovac, who had been Morikawa’s only caddie since he turned pro in 2019.
Joe Greiner became Morikawa’s caddie for the next five events. Greiner had caddied for another former Cal golfer, Max Homa, until they parted in early April.
Morikawa did not finish higher than 17th in any of the five events with Greiner, and Morikawa’s world golf ranking slipped one spot to No. 5 this week.
Morikawa said he was not certain who his caddie would be for next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, which is the final major of the season.
Morikawa has won two Grand Slam events in his career but has not won a major since 2021. This year, he tied for 14th at the Masters, tied for 50th at the PGA Championship and tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open.
"I think people, they're going to be surprised, but the way I put it is just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean they're going to be great together," Morikawa said of his change. "I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page.
"That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in.
"I spend more time with them than my wife sometimes. It's a true relationship. Look, I wish J.J. and Joe all the best, but for right now, it just felt like I needed a fill-in."
