Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa made a one-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday for his first Tour win since October 2023.

He then announced that his wife is expecting their first child.

It was Morikawa's seventh PGA Tour victory, but it was his first since winning the Zozo Championship in October 2023. He has seen his world ranking drop from No. 2 in 2022 to No. 19 this week.

And he needed a birdie on the 18th hole to finish with a 5-under par 67 for a four-day total of 22 under par. That birdie putt inabled Morikawa to win by one shot over Min Woo Le and Sepp Straka, who tied for second at 21-under.

Scottie Scheffler made a late charge and had an eagle on the final hole. He finished the day at 9-under and 20-under for the tournament.