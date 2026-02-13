2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour has landed on the Monterey Peninsula for the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This year’s edition is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Per custom, the event is staged at two courses: Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with players rotating between the two courses on Thursday and Friday before playing their weekend rounds at seaside Pebble.

This week marks Rory McIlroy’s 2026 season debut, and no surprise he’s playing given that he’s also the defending champion. Pebble is the PGA Tour’s first signature event of the year, and each of the top 10 players in the current Official World Golf Ranking are in the field.

Ryo Hisatsune grabbed the lead this week after an opening 62 at Pebble Beach, while McIlroy shot 68 and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler signed for an even-par 72. You can follow it on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This article will be updated on Sunday after play concludes.

2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am final payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $795,000

6: $715,000

7: $665,000

8: $615,000

9: $575,000

10: $535,000

11: $495,000

12: $455,000

13: $415,000

14: $375,000

15: $352,000

16: $332,000

17: $312,000

18: $292,000

19: $272,000

20: $252,000

21: $232,000

22: $217,000

23: $202,000

24: $187,000

25: $172,000

26: $158,000

27: $150,000

28: $143,000

29: $137,000

30: $131,000

31: $125,000

32: $119,000

33: $114,000

34: $109,000

35: $104,000

36: $99,000

37: $94,000

38: $89,000

39: $84,000

40: $80,000

41: $76,000

42: $72,000

43: $68,000

44: $64,000

45: $60,000

46: $57,000

47: $54,000

48: $52,000

49: $50,000

50: $48,000

51: $47,000

52: $46,000

53: $45,000

54: $44,000

55: $43,000

56: $42,000

57: $41,000

58: $40,000

59: $39,500

60: $39,000

61: $38,500

62: $38,000

63: $37,500

64: $37,000

65: $36,500

66: $36,000

67: $35,500

68: $35,000

69: $34,750

70: $34,500

71: $34,250

72: $34,000

73: $33,750

74: $33,500

75: $33,250

76: $33,000

77: $32,750

78: $32,500

79: $32,250

80: $32,000

