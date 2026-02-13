2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour has landed on the Monterey Peninsula for the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This year’s edition is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Per custom, the event is staged at two courses: Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with players rotating between the two courses on Thursday and Friday before playing their weekend rounds at seaside Pebble.
This week marks Rory McIlroy’s 2026 season debut, and no surprise he’s playing given that he’s also the defending champion. Pebble is the PGA Tour’s first signature event of the year, and each of the top 10 players in the current Official World Golf Ranking are in the field.
Ryo Hisatsune grabbed the lead this week after an opening 62 at Pebble Beach, while McIlroy shot 68 and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler signed for an even-par 72. You can follow it on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This article will be updated on Sunday after play concludes.
2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am final payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $960,000
5: $795,000
6: $715,000
7: $665,000
8: $615,000
9: $575,000
10: $535,000
11: $495,000
12: $455,000
13: $415,000
14: $375,000
15: $352,000
16: $332,000
17: $312,000
18: $292,000
19: $272,000
20: $252,000
21: $232,000
22: $217,000
23: $202,000
24: $187,000
25: $172,000
26: $158,000
27: $150,000
28: $143,000
29: $137,000
30: $131,000
31: $125,000
32: $119,000
33: $114,000
34: $109,000
35: $104,000
36: $99,000
37: $94,000
38: $89,000
39: $84,000
40: $80,000
41: $76,000
42: $72,000
43: $68,000
44: $64,000
45: $60,000
46: $57,000
47: $54,000
48: $52,000
49: $50,000
50: $48,000
51: $47,000
52: $46,000
53: $45,000
54: $44,000
55: $43,000
56: $42,000
57: $41,000
58: $40,000
59: $39,500
60: $39,000
61: $38,500
62: $38,000
63: $37,500
64: $37,000
65: $36,500
66: $36,000
67: $35,500
68: $35,000
69: $34,750
70: $34,500
71: $34,250
72: $34,000
73: $33,750
74: $33,500
75: $33,250
76: $33,000
77: $32,750
78: $32,500
79: $32,250
80: $32,000
