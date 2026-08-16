Collin Morikawa is Lone Ex-Cal Golfer Still Alive in FedEx Cup Playoffs

Cal will be represented by just one golfer — two-time major winner Collin Morikawa — as the FedEx Cup playoffs enter their second week.

Morikawa, who began this week ranked No. 6 in the FedEx Cup standings, easily survived to advance to the BMW Championships in St. Louis, despite a rough final two days at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Max Homa missed the top-50 cut in the standings for advancement, despite his third straight day shooting under par. Homa carded a 2-under 68 in the final round and finished in a six-way tie for 24th place.

That left him at No. 53 in the updated FedEx Cup standings — three spots shy of staying alive in the three-week playoffs.

And Michael Kim, who was tied for the lead at TPC Southwind after a first-round 65, came nowhere close to advancing after four bogeys on his final five holes Sunday led to a 73 and a four-day score of 4 over par, leaving him in a tie for 55th place.

Kim wound up at No. 61 in the standings, exactly where he resided when the week began.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 4-under 66 to for a four-day score of 17 under par. He beat runner-up Si Woo Kim by eight strokes and took home the $3.6 million winner’s check.

Morikawa, 29, had his worst round of the week Sunday, shooting a 72 that included a bogey on No. 18. That landed him in a tie for 52nd place and dropped him three rungs to No. 9 in the updated FedEx Cup standings.

He and the other 49 qualifiers to the BMW Championships also earn guaranteed spots in the eight signature events on the 2027 PGA Tour calendar. Homa, without a victory since 2023, “will be in the conversation for sponsor exemptions next season for the signature events if he needs them,” according to GolfWeek.

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings in St. Louis advance to the Tour Championship, Aug. 27-30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where golfers will compete for a $40 million purse, with $10 million going to the winner.

Homa made eight pars and a birdie on No. 16 on the back nine Sunday, but he needed just a bit more to qualify for next week. The 35-year-old put himself in a hole to start the week, shooting a 3-over 73 before assembling scores of 67, 69 and 68 the final three days.

He is joined on the outside of the playoff picture by Jordan Spieth, the 33-year-old winner of three golf majors. Spieth closed with an even-par 70 to wind up at 4 under for the week and 19th place. But he is 52nd in the standings and done for the season.

Kim was essentially eliminated before play began Sunday. But he bogeyed five of his final 11 holes and he finished 21 strokes back of Scheffler.

The 33-year-old native of South Korea actually finished the season strong, posting a pair of top-10 finishes over the past month. He just missed history when he fired a 59 in the second round of the 3M Open in late July.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky