PGA Tour Golfer Closes Out Historic Round of 59 In the Most Awesome Way

Michael Kim, who has become a fan-favorite on social media in recent years, had a round he’ll never forget on Friday as he birdied his last four holes at the 3M Open in Minnesota to shoot just the 15th 59 in PGA Tour history.

Kim was on fire all day long, as he needed just 21 putts on 18 holes. He finished with 12 birdies and no bogeys at TPC Twin Cities to get to 14-under for the tournament.

The way Kim closed it out was just too good. After laying up on the par-5 18th hole, he hit his approach shot to 24 feet. He then faced a difficult uphill putt knowing what was at stake and his putter stayed red hot as he jarred it for his 59.

Check out how difficult of a putt this was, which led to an awesome celebration from Kim:

This putt for 59 ...



HISTORY for @Mike_Kim714!



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/XCyOOWeeEP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 24, 2026

Just an incredible finish by the 33-year-old PGA Tour veteran, who said afterward that he wasn’t going to come up short on that attempt.

“I remember thinking on 18 that you have to go for it,” Kim said. “Sixty or 61 doesn’t make too much of a difference and to shoot 59 today was pretty cool and I’m part of the history books, which is great.”

Kim was understandably still fired up about it moments after his round, tweeting:

59!!!!!!



Let’s goooooo



One of 15… will do a breakdown later https://t.co/PCl2bu841C — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) July 24, 2026

"To be honest, I'm afraid I'm going to wake up from my hotel bed," Kim said after his round. "So far, it feels real."

Kim currently leads the 3M Open by three shots. His only victory on the PGA Tour came way back in 2018 at the John Deere Classic. His last professional win, however, came last year at the French Open, which is a DP World Tour event.

He knows while he can enjoy this unforgettable round, the pressure will mount up over the weekend.

"I think it will be important for me to not compare myself tomorrow to today's round," he said. "Even if I get off to a poor start or just an O.K. start, to not be so disappointed that I'm not playing as well as I did today. We still have a long ways to go and that guy named Scottie Scheffler is probably going to throw up a good score today anyway. Nowhere near done and hopefully I can shoot a couple good ones for the next couple days."

The last player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour was Jake Knapp at the Cognizant Classic in 2025.

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