Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Share 18th Place at The Open

Fellow Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Max Homa wound up sharing 18th place after Sunday’s final round of the 154 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

Morikawa carded a 1-under 69 over the final 18 holes and Homa shot even-par 70 to each finish a 3 under and part of a 10-way tie.

Neither threatened the leaders on the final day, when Cameron Young held the top spot for most of the afternoon until 39-year-old New Zealander Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole to finish at 10 under and claim the Claret Jug.

One day removed from shooting a 62, Fox birdied four of the final six holes to rally past Young, the world’s fourth-ranked player. Fox, who is ranked No. 56, won his first major title.

Young has pocketed top-5 finishes in all four majors over the past five years, but once more came up short. The 29-year-old American, shot a final-round 64 to take the lead at minus-9, then waited as players chasing him completed their rounds.

Young made seven birdies without a bogey through 17 holes, but perfection ended on No. 18, where his bogey left him with just a one-stroke lead.

At least he didn’t have to sweat out Scottie Scheffler catching him. The world’s top-ranked player also bogeyed the 18th and wound up with a 67, leaving him at 7 under, two strokes back and out of each.

But Fox, Sam Burns and Si Woo Kim all chased after Young, each of them at 8 under and trailing by just a singe stroke with at least four holes to play.

Fox was even with Young after birdies on 13 and 14. He dropped one stroke back after a bogey on No. 15, then pulled back into a share of the lead with a birdie on 16. He made par on 17 to set up the chapter of drama.

Third-round leader Burns stayed close despite consecutive bogeys on Nos. 4, 5 and 6. He made par on 12 straight holes to complete his round, but could not get the birdie he needed to catch Young. He finished third at 8 under.

With a bogey on No. 16, Kim fell back to minus-7 and tied with Scheffler and British favorite Tommy Fleetwood. Scheffler and Fleetwood wound up tied for fourth while Kim slipped to a tie for sixth.

Fox claimed the first prize of $3.2 million, Young took home $1.842 million and Burns earned $1.181 million.

Homa began the day at 3-under and in a nine-way tie for 20th place. He had birdies on Nos. 3 and 11 but bogeys on 8 and 14 to finish even for the day.

Morikawa, ranked No. 7 in the world, began Sunay at 2-under and tied for 29th place. His final-round 69 started with birdies on the first two holes. He bogeyed No. 3 and wound up with four birdies and three bogeys.

Each of the Cal alums won $164,975.

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