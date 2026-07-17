Max Homa's Big Finish Lands Him a Weekend Spot at The Open
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Max Homa was four holes away from having a free weekend. Not what he wanted as he stepped to the 15th tee at Royal Birkdale on Friday.
The 33-year-old Cal grad finished with a flourish, making birdie on No. 15 and an eagle on the 17th hole to avoid the cut and secure a place on the weekend at The 154th Open Championship in Southport, England.
Homa, who missed playing this ancient major event a year ago, finished the day with a 1-under 69 and is among a logjam of players tied for 49th place at even par through 36 holes.
He is eight strokes back of second-round leader Lucas Herbert, who shot a 62 and has a two-stroke lead at 8 under. But Homa is still playing and that was the primary objective after carding a 71 in the opening round.
Homa, trying to resurrect a career in which he once was ranked fifth in the world, was at 2 over through 14 holes Friday. Now ranked 74th, his finishing heroics give him a chance to keep playing for two more days.
Fellow Golden Bear Collin Morikawa had a chance to be among the leaders at the tournament's halfway point. But his finish to the day was as difficult as Homa’s was clutch.
The world’s seventh-ranked player, Morikawa began the day tied for 13th place, and would have been higher except for a bogey on No. 18 on Thursday.
The 29-year-old made birdies on Nos. 2, 6 and 9 and was at 5 under par on Day 2 and positioned to finish the day near the top. But he bogeyed Nos. 15 and 16 before a birdie on 17 and a double bogey on the 18th left him with an even-par 70.
At 2 under after two days, Morikawa is part of a crowd sharing 23rd place entering Saturday.
The third Cal alum in the field, 35-year-old Michael Kim, washed out after a second-round 72 that left him at 5 over and tied for 123rd place. Players had to shoot plus-1 or better to remain on the course Saturday.
Kim began Friday with a birdie and he had an eagle-3 on the 14th hole, but his round otherwise included five bogeys.
Lucas, a 30-year-old Australian with just one career PGA Tour victory, had missed the cut the past three years at The Open. If not for a bogey on No. 18, he would have become the first player ever to score below 62 at a major.
He made nine birdies and no bogeys through the first 17 holes Friday after an even-par 70 in the first round.
First-round leader Jackson Suber and Cameron Young share second place at 6 under. Sam Burns, after a bogey-free round highlighted by birdies on his final three holes, posted a 62 and is tied for fourth at minus-5.
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.