Collin Morikawa Remains in Hunt for $10 Million First Prize at Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa is just one stroke off the lead at the halfway point of the final — and richest — tournament of the season.

The 29-year-old Cal grad shot a second-round 67 on Friday and is at 9 under par through two rounds of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Morikawa is tied for third place with Chris Gotterup and both are just one stroke behind co-leaders Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland, both at 10 under through 36 holes.

Cameron Young, who fired an 8-under 62 following an even-par 70 on Thursday, shares fifth place with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. They are at minus-8, just two strokes off the lead.

The Tour Championship is the final leg of the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs, and features 30 players competing for a $40 million total purse, including $10 million to the winner.

Morikawa, who carded a 64 on Thursday’s opening round, is hoping to improve on his runner-up performance at this event two years ago. He had three top-10 finishes in six previous trips to the Tour Championship.

Morikawa completed a bogey-free 18 holes on the second round, converting birdies on Nos. 6, 14 and 18. Through two rounds, he has 10 birdies and just a single bogey. He birdied the 18th both days.

Coming off a tie for fourth place last week at the BMW Championship, Morikawa is on a roll, 21 strokes under par over his past six rounds.

Morikawa and Gotterup will play together Saturday, teeing off at 11:43 a.m.

While Morikawa was the picture of consistency, Gotterup mixed six birdies with three bogeys to fashion his round of 67.

Gerard bogeyed the first hole before making six birdies, including one of his own No. 18. Co-leader Hovland had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 but recovered nicely with five birdies the rest of the way.

Young had a marvelous day, posting seven birdies over his first 11 holes before a bogey on No. 12. He closed the afternoon with a birdie on the 18th to finish at 62.

Scheffler also closed with a birdie, but only after a bogey on the previous hole.

Ten golfers are within three strokes of the lead and only one player is over par through 36 holes.

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