Collin Morikawa Shoots 32 Under at The Sentry . . . Finishes 2nd
Collin Morikawa opened the 2025 PGA Tour schedule by shooting 32 under par over four rounds at The Sentry at Kapalua, Hawaii, last weekend.
For his trouble, the 27-year-old Cal grad finished second.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama set a PGA Tour record with a four-round total of 35-under 257 on a mostly windless par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, scoring a three-stroke victory over Morikawa.
Both players shot 11-under 62 in Saturday’s third round, as did third-place finisher Sungjae Im of South Korea.
But Matsuyama, 32, carded a final-round 65 while Morikawa came home with a 67.
"He just never let up," Morikawa said. "Then you get to the third hole and the guy holes it. I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine.
“Played a good back nine, but to win on a course like this, conditions like this, you've got to have it for 72 (holes). And I had it for 65.”
Matsuyama, using a new putter all week, had 35 holes of birdie or better and did not make a bogey over his final 59 holes. His final birdie came on No. 18, clinching the victory worth $3.6 million at the PGA Tour signature event with its larger purse.
Morikawa pocketed $2.16 million after rounds of 66-65-62-67 to wind up at 260. He had 32 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys over 72 holes.
Afterward, Morikawa said he felt like he left everything on the course all week but expressed frustration over a few putts he failed to convert.
“It’s tough to win,” he said. “I’ve seen it over this past year. I love being in this position . . . it’s the position you want to be in, giving myself chances. You know if you just keep knocking at the door we’re going to go in a roll pretty soon. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”
Morikawa remains No. 4 in this week’s official world golf rankings.
Fellow Cal grad Max Homa tied for 26th place at minus-19 after four rounds of 69 or better. He took home $163,333.
South Korean Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal, wound up tied for 32nd at minus-16. An shot a 67 on Sunday and won $118,000.