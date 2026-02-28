Cal Misses a Big Chance, Falls to Lowly Pitt in Home Finale

Cal’s regular-season home finale was a chance to fatten its NCAA tournament resume against one of the ACC’s bottom feeders.

It didn’t work out way, as Pitt led start to finish to claim a 72-56 victory in front of 5,061 fans at Haas Pavilion that puts a serious dent in the Bears’ dreams of ending an 11-year NCAA drought.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who attended Saturday afternoon’s game, had projected beforehand that a victory by the Bears over a team that was 1-8 on the road and had dropped six of its previous seven games, would elevate Cal into his projected 68-team bracket.

Instead, the Bears (20-9 8-8 ACC) will hit the road to close the regular season with games at Georgia Tech (11-18) on Wednesday and Wake Forest (14-14, 5-10) on Saturday, almost certainly needing to win both to stay in the picture.

A win would have vaulted Cal into a tie for seventh place, but they slipped to a tie for ninth. The Bears entered the day at No. 58 in the NET computer rankings — already precariously on the bubble — and a home defeat to a team rated No. 123 will certainly drop them.

This was the Bears' first defeat all season in a Quad 3 or Quad 4 game against a lesser opponent.

Cal was 16-3 at home and had won three in a row but never got going against the Panthers (11-18, 4-12).

The Bears, who averaged nearly 83 points over their previous four games, attempted just seven free throws and were 5 for 22 from the 3-point arc. They had just four turnovers in the second half, but gave the ball away 12 times in the opening 20 minutes.

Dai Dai Ames led the Bears with 11 points and center Lee Dort had 10 points and six rebounds. Backup center Milos Ilic contributed six points, nine rebounds and four assists but also had five turnovers.

The starters Justin Pippen, John Camden and Chris Bell, who combine to average more than 43 points, totaled just 19 points on 11-for-27 shooting.

Pitt extended its eight-point halftime lead when Damaco Minor hit a 3-pointer just 20 seconds into the period. The Panthers continually pushed back when the Bears made a comeback bid until tempers flared when Pitt’s Barry Dunning Jr. backed hard into Pippen before scoring on what Cal coach Mark Madsen thought was an offensive foul.

Madsen was assessed a technical foul for a demonstrative reponse, as was a Pitt assistant coach, but the exchange seemed to wake up the crowd and the Bears.

A layup by Ilic and a dunk by Camden off a feed from Ilic pulled the Bears within 45-40 with 14:57 left. Camden then hit a turnaround jumper and Pippen converted a layup, drawing Cal within 47-44 with 11:46 left.

Nojus Indrusaitis buried a 3-pointer for Pitt to halt the 8-0 run and Cal went cold. A jumper by Cameron Corhen and a dunk off a backdoor cut by Indrusaitis pushed Pitt’s lead back to 54-44 with 6:52 to play.

A 7-0 burst by Pitt in the final four minutes extended the margin to 65-51 and shut the door on the Bears’ comeback aspirations.

Plagued by 12 first-half turnovers, Cal trailed 34-26 at the break. The score could have been worse except the Panthers cashed those dozen takeaways for just five points.

The Bears, who never led over the first 20 minutes, struggled to find any rhythm on offense. Senior guard DJ Campbell came off the bench to score eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.

But Pippen, Ames, Camden and Bell totaled just 12 on 5-for-14 shooting.

The ACC’s most accurate free throw shooting team, the Bears never got to the foul line in the first half.

