Collin Morikawa Soars Into a Tie for 2nd Place at the Tour Championship
Collin Morikawa didn’t tear up the East Lake Golf Club as he did a year ago when he shot a 9-under 61 in opening round at the Tour Championship.
But the 27-year-old Cal grad was superb, stringing together six consecutive birdies on the back nine to card a 5-under 66 and grab a share of second place at the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs in Atlanta on Thursday.
Combined with his four-stroke starting point, based on his ranking in the FedEx Cup points standings, Morikawa is at minus-9 heading into Friday’s second round.
The winner in the season-ending event will take home the whopping sum of $25 million.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who began the day at 10 under after dominating the FedEx Cup standings race, remains in charge after shooting a 6-under 65 that included five birdies over the final seven holes.
He made a bogey on No. 1. But he birdied the third hole then sank a 33-foot putt to do the same on No. 7. Scheffler closed the day with birdies on 17 and 18 and has a seven-stroke lead at minus-16.
Xander Schauffele, who began the day at minus-8, is tied with Morikawa for second at minus-9 under after shooting a 70 over the par-71 layout.
Morikawa started slowly, packaging bogeys on Nos. 3 and 7 around a birdie on the sixth hole. But he was impeccable on the back nine, posting a 6-under 30 to vault himself toward the top of the leader board.
Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for fourth place at minus-8.
A year ago, Morikawa shot 15 under (without the bonus) through 36 holes before closing with rounds of 73 and 72 to finish at minus-11 and in a tie for sixth at the Tour Championship.
Meanwhile, one-time Cal player Byeong Hun An, a 32-year-old South Korean, started the day at minus-2 and shot a bogey-free 69. He had birdies on Nos. 9 and 10 and closed the first day with a 4 under score good for a tie for 20th place out of 30 golfers at the event.
An, who has five top-10 finishes this season, is playing the Tour Championship for the first time.
Defending champion Viktor Hovland is tied with An at minus-4 after a 69 that included seven birdies but also two double-bogeys.