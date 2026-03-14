2026 Players Round 3 Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Goes Low Before Leaders Tee Off
The third round of the 2026 Players Championship is underway at legendary TPC Sawgrass. Ludvig Åberg has two shot lead over Xander Schauffele heading into Saturday and will get his round started at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Scottie Scheffler, who flirted with the cut line on Friday, has had a nice third round and currently sits at 3-under, which as him in a tie for 29th. Update: After his fifth birdie on the par-3 17th, Scheffler made par on 18 to finish with a 5-under 67.
We’re live blogging all of the action on what should be a fun moving day at the Players.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt