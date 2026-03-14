The third round of the 2026 Players Championship is underway at legendary TPC Sawgrass. Ludvig Åberg has two shot lead over Xander Schauffele heading into Saturday and will get his round started at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Scottie Scheffler, who flirted with the cut line on Friday, has had a nice third round and currently sits at 3-under, which as him in a tie for 29th. Update: After his fifth birdie on the par-3 17th, Scheffler made par on 18 to finish with a 5-under 67.

We’re live blogging all of the action on what should be a fun moving day at the Players.